Nissan North America informs roughly 18,000 customers that their personal information was revealed in a data breach at a third-party services provider. The impacted third-party service provider provides software development services to Nissan. Nissan provided certain information to this service provider for processing during the software testing. The company was informed of the incident in June 2022. In September, its investigation into the data breach determined that some personal information belonging to Nissan customers was accessed and exfiltrated from the repository.

1 DAY AGO