NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Proposes $7.6B Bid for National Instruments
Emerson Electric Co. EMR has announced its proposal to acquire National Instruments or NI NATI for $53 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $7.6 billion. The deal, which is not subject to any financing conditions, represents a 32% premium over NI’s Jan 12 closing price and a 38% premium over the volume-weighted average price for the last 30 trading days ending Jan 12.
gamblingnews.com
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
Report: FIS Shares Up 2% on Talk of Potential Takeover
FIS has reportedly heard from an interested potential buyer. Seeking Alpha reported Thursday (Jan. 19), citing an unnamed source, that an unknown potential buyer is considering acquiring all or some of the company. The financial services technology firms’ stock is up about 2% Thursday, driven by speculation about such interest...
itsecuritywire.com
18k Nissan Customers Impacted by Data Breach at a Third-Party Software Developer
Nissan North America informs roughly 18,000 customers that their personal information was revealed in a data breach at a third-party services provider. The impacted third-party service provider provides software development services to Nissan. Nissan provided certain information to this service provider for processing during the software testing. The company was informed of the incident in June 2022. In September, its investigation into the data breach determined that some personal information belonging to Nissan customers was accessed and exfiltrated from the repository.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Texas Instruments Appoints Company Veteran Haviv Ilan As New CEO; Rich Templeton Will Continue As Chair
Texas Instruments Inc TXN named Haviv Ilan as the CEO, effective April 1. Ilan, a 24-year veteran of TI, succeeds current CEO Rich Templeton, who will transition out of these roles over the next two months but will remain the company's chairman. The transition is a well-planned succession that follows...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Global CEOs losing confidence in their leadership teams -survey
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chief executives of global corporations are losing confidence in their leadership teams' ability to tackle issues like digital technology, climate change and diversity, according to a new survey by the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates on Friday.
constructiontechnology.media
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
ffnews.com
HyperJar announces the appointment of Morgan Stanley veteran Rob Rooney as CEO
Rob Rooney has been appointed HyperJar’s new Chief Executive Officer three months after joining the Board. Two years since launch, the HyperJar digital wallet has half a million customers and a slew of awards for its world-first tech features. Rob’s appointment is a significant step for the firm as it prepares to scale its business-to-consumer and business-to-business offers.
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
globalspec.com
Metaverse to help drive 5G revenue
Global 5G revenues are expected to more than double in the next four years as applications related to the metaverse will spur demand for 5G services, according to new research from TrendForce. 5G revenues are expected to rise to $37 billion by 2026, up from $14.5 billion this year, TrendForce...
3printr.com
Essentium: Edna Garcia appointed new CFO and Will Chiang new COO
3D printer manufacturer Essentium announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as chief financial officer and Will Chiang as chief operations officer. The executives will lead the company’s commercial and operational success and oversee key new strategic initiatives to drive continued growth. Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium, “Edna and...
hbsdealer.com
Barenbrug hires forage leader
Barenbrug USA has hired Bret Winsett as forage product manager. “Bret brings with him a great wealth of skills, specifically focused on developing and producing the best forages possible. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in this new position as a valued member of our team,” said Andrew Crawford, director of marketing and brand development at Barenbrug.
monitordaily.com
BMO Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for Bank of the West Acquisition
BMO Financial Group has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas and expects the acquisition to close on Feb. 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. “We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West...
scaffoldmag.com
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
ffnews.com
Payoneer Announces CFO Transition and Provides Update on 2022 Financial Results
Payoneer Global Inc. (“Payoneer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced the appointment of Bea Ordonez as the Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective January 16, 2023. Michael Levine, Payoneer’s current CFO, will step down from his position in March 2023 at which time it is our expectation that the Board of Directors of the Company will appoint Ordonez as CFO, and she would report to Co-CEO John Caplan.
salestechstar.com
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
