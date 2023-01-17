Are you Gen Z (or the youngest of millennials) and looking to up your culture game? There may be more affordable options around D.C. than you realize. In an effort to woo a new generation of theatergoers, many theaters around the region offer discounted tickets to younger people. This includes the Kennedy Center, which has offered adults under 30 discounted tickets to select performances for over a decade. (This is in addition to their student and military discount program.) And while these programs aren’t new, they may not be well known among their target audience.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO