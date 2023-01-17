Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Under 30? You Might Be Missing Out On Local Theater Discounts
Are you Gen Z (or the youngest of millennials) and looking to up your culture game? There may be more affordable options around D.C. than you realize. In an effort to woo a new generation of theatergoers, many theaters around the region offer discounted tickets to younger people. This includes the Kennedy Center, which has offered adults under 30 discounted tickets to select performances for over a decade. (This is in addition to their student and military discount program.) And while these programs aren’t new, they may not be well known among their target audience.
Washingtonian.com
8 Fun Food Events Around DC
The Washington DC Pancakes and Booze Art Show will visit Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) on Thursday, January 19. Starting at 7 PM, guests can sample free, all-you-can-eat pancakes while exploring the work of over 100 local artists. The 21+ event will also feature drinks, live music from local DJs, and live body painting. General admission is $20.
5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC
Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone.
popville.com
Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!
Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
storereporter.com
Rockville movie theater reaches “The End,” Party City goes bankrupt
The final curtain is coming down on Rockville’s Regal Cinema, which will close its doors next month on East Montgomery Avenue. Parent company Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater chain after AMC, is shuttering 39 of its 500 locations after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Business Insider was first to report on the impending closings.
Sentinel
Walter E. Washington Convention Center To Host the Washington, D.C. Auto Show
The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Friday, January 20, through Sunday, January 29, 2023. The auto show will feature hundreds of new vehicles from the world’s top manufacturers and include notable displays like the Get Outdoors Exhibit, the EV pavilion, indoor and outdoor test drives and more. The event provides guests with a customized experience, regardless of their lifestyle and choice of mobility, through its new features like the Get Outdoors Pavilion, On The Go Hall and Commercial Truck Zone.
eastcityart.com
January 2023 Programs at Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery
Join SAAM’s research fellows for this lunchtime series of gallery talks as they share new discoveries about artworks on view. Learn the stories behind these objects and how each one tells us about America’s ever-changing culture. Fellow Ellen Yoshi Tani discusses Ray Yoshida’s Partial Evidences II (1973).
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
popville.com
DC Chi Pie coming to 9th Street near the Convention Center
Thanks to CA for sending. Check out their menu here. “The Washington Post says “DC Chi Pie is heaven sent: Deep dish pizza with a local touch” and we couldn’t agree more. We are a family business and our founders were born and raised right here in Washington, DC.
popville.com
“NoMa Moe’s temporarily closed by the health department”
Thanks to all who messaged: “Looks like the Moe’s in NoMa has been temporarily shut down by the health department”. Blank Street Coffee opens on 14th Street (former Amazon pop up/Home Rule space) Saturday. Prince Of Petworth January 20, 2023 at 4:45pm. Thanks to Noa for sending the...
Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States
One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
ggwash.org
A love song for Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.
‘The Whole Of His Dream Had To Do With Economic Empowerment’: Remembering MLK At D.C.’s Annual Parade
Thousands of people gathered in Southeast D.C. on Monday to march in a parade and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Their peace walk and parade stretched for two miles along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. It was the 42nd annual parade hosted by the Coalition for Peace, a tradition that started before King’s birthday even became a federal holiday.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: ShutDownDC attempts to disrupt pre-March for Life activities
As thousands converge on the National Mall Friday afternoon, a group of longtime progressive activists in Washington, D.C., organized Friday morning to disrupt the preceding March for Life-related events in the metropolitan area. Five abortion rights activists disrupted a prayer event organized by Priests for Life at the DAR Constitution...
Hoya
Georgetown Grad Becomes Two-Time Jeopardy Champion
A Georgetown graduate won $45,000 on the quiz show “Jeopardy!” on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Patrick Curran (CAS ’14, GRD ’19) competed in three games of “Jeopardy!” during the show’s 39th season. Curran, a double Hoya and lifelong Jeopardy fan, qualified to appear on the game show after completing the show’s preliminary test. After a two-game winning streak, Curran lost by $11,399 despite correctly answering the final jeopardy question that asked about Jack Daniels, the largest employer in the dry county of Moore, Tennessee.
Students With Disabilities Face Barrage Of School Bus Delays In D.C.
More than 600 buses take 3,600 kids with special needs to and from schools in and around D.C. every weekday. Hundreds of buses that transport kids to schools around D.C. have experienced significant delays since the start of the month, leaving parents scrambling to get their kids to and from school everyday.
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
mymcmedia.org
Potomac Rabbi Delivers Benediction at Gov. Moore’s Inauguration
Senior Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt of Congregation B’Nai Tzedek in Potomac gave the benediction at Governor Wes Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller’s inauguration in Annapolis Wednesday. “Today we celebrate, for it is the dawn of a new era,” he said. Calling Moore’s election campaign “inspiring,” Weinblatt said,...
