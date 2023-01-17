ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

fox35orlando.com

'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million

9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Jollibee opens first Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida foodies now have a brand-new option. California-based Jollibee opened its first Orlando location Wednesday at 11891 East Colonial Drive. The popular chain serves up its signature fried chicken, regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, peach mango pie and more. Customers can pick up their orders...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels

She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL

While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF football player Justin Hodges arrested on Thursday, police records show

UCF defensive back Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football team after his arrest on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department, UCF Athletics Department and Orange County jail records. Hodges is being charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and a mask, according to the Orange County...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales

ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
KISSIMMEE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Osceola’s Collins Ranch now part of statewide wildlife corridor

Tuesday, the Florida Cabinet approved five parcels of land, totaling more than 3,500 acres statewide, to connect, protect, and restore essential conservation habitat statewide. Among the five approved parcels is Collins Ranch, located in east of St. Cloud near Holopaw. The land parcels are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
ORLANDO, FL

