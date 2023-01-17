Read full article on original website
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
Jaw Dropping Professionally Designed Masterpiece with The Finest Materials and Finishes in Orlando, Florida is Listing for $7.5 Million
9275 Point Cypress Drive Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9275 Point Cypress Drive, Orlando, Florida is a luxury property features dual lake frontage between Lake Tibet & Lake Sheen within the guard gated community of Cypress Point in a supremely convenient Butler Chain location. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9275 Point Cypress Drive, please contact Bo Julian (Phone: 407-694-5843) at Julian Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
Jollibee opens first Orlando location
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida foodies now have a brand-new option. California-based Jollibee opened its first Orlando location Wednesday at 11891 East Colonial Drive. The popular chain serves up its signature fried chicken, regular and spicy chicken sandwiches, peach mango pie and more. Customers can pick up their orders...
Ghosted: Double life of UCF professor unravels
She often traveled to California, leaving Florida behind, and developing a bad reputation at UCF. Pamela Douglas led a double life for nearly six years. The UCF assistant professor secretly held a second full-time career at UCLA on the opposite coast while she worked in Orlando, according to a school report released to Florida Politics this month in a public records request.
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
UCF football player Justin Hodges arrested on Thursday, police records show
UCF defensive back Justin Hodges has been dismissed from the football team after his arrest on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department, UCF Athletics Department and Orange County jail records. Hodges is being charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and a mask, according to the Orange County...
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
Orlando proposes changes for nightclubs, alcohol sales
ORLANDO, Fla — On the heels of violence over the last two years, a new proposal by the Orlando City Council hopes to boost safety in downtown Orlando. But it would require bars to make significant investments, which many worry are untenable. What You Need To Know. The city...
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Police: UCF football player arrested after armed Orlando home invasion, robbery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has made two arrests after an armed home invasion, including a now-former UCF football player. An armed home invasion and robbery was reported on Jan. 9 around 1:20 p.m. at an apartment located on West Church Street. Police were informed by the...
Osceola’s Collins Ranch now part of statewide wildlife corridor
Tuesday, the Florida Cabinet approved five parcels of land, totaling more than 3,500 acres statewide, to connect, protect, and restore essential conservation habitat statewide. Among the five approved parcels is Collins Ranch, located in east of St. Cloud near Holopaw. The land parcels are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor...
Win a $25 gift card to Jollibee
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is giving 10 lucky Insiders a $25 gift card to Jollibee. The restaurant opened its newest location in Orlando on Jan. 18, located at 11891 East Colonial Drive. Jollibee is known for its Chickenjoy signature fried chicken and Jolly Spaghetti (Yes, it sells spaghetti)....
Florida Man Taking Home Millions Of Dollars After Huge Lottery Win
The lucky man played a $20 lottery game and scored the top prize!
Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues
One is worth the journey, and the other ... isn’t
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change. The 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200...
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
