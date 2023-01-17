Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 20
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer hits 1,000-point mark
Ty Keffer became the ninth male basketball player from to reach the 1,000-point mark Wednesday in the Scotties’ 78-55 victory over visiting Indiana. Keffer, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, hit the milestone on one of his five 3-pointers with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the third quarter. He finished with 27 points, his ninth game of 26 or more points this season.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 19, 2023
Steel-High and Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m. Biglerville at West Perry, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
The Times
High school swimming: Increased sense of freedom has Cherokee Bluff's Dean Wall aiming high
Throughout his many years of competitive swimming, Dean Wall has demonstrated numerous times that he can perform well under a lot of stress. But even those who thrive under adverse conditions as well as the Cherokee Bluff senior will admit that a more comfortable and freer is actually much more preferable.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 19, 2023: Jasmine Timmerson scores 1,000th point in North Allegheny win
Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as North Allegheny defeated Hempfield, 59-44, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Thursday night. Caroline Henderson scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1). Sarah Podkol led the Spartans (7-9, 1-4) with 17 points. Albert Gallatin...
Comments / 0