NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and stack heavy packages at top speed for hours. Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal. OSHA announced the citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO