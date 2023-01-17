ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

safetyandhealthmagazine.com

NSC’s John Dony among four appointed to OSHA advisory committee

Washington — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has appointed four members to OSHA’s National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health. Among them is John Dony, vice president of workplace strategy at the National Safety Council. Dony previously served on NACOSH for a two-year term that expired Jan. 14. His new term expires Jan. 16, 2025, according to a notice published in the Jan. 18 Federal Register.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say

A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
ILLINOIS STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say

Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
MICHIGAN STATE
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

National Auto Parts Distributor To Pay $5.6 Million Over Wage Theft

A nationwide auto parts supplier is going to have to spend 5.6 million over the next few years paying back wages that it stole from employees. The Department of Labor obtained the judgment that will see 1,398 misclassified drivers paid back for their work. Some details of the case date all the way back to 2012.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Medicaid federal poverty standards updated

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and stack heavy packages at top speed for hours. Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal. OSHA announced the citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.
ILLINOIS STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

SEIU joins union push for stricter COVID-19 standard

One of the largest labor unions representing direct care workers is calling on the Biden administration to beef up COVID-19 safety standards in the workplace. Service Employees International Union and National Nurses United are urging the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to tighten the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) final safety standard for COVID-19 exposure in the healthcare workplace beyond requirements adopted in 2021.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Unintended train brake release spurs FRA advisory

Washington — In response to an incident involving the unintended release of a train’s automatic air brakes while stopped at a signal, the Federal Railroad Administration has issued a safety advisory. According to a notice published in the Dec. 29 Federal Register, the incident occurred June 22 during...
WASHINGTON STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Washington FACE Program publishes three injury narratives in Spanish

Tumwater, WA — The Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program has published three new narratives in Spanish. FACE narratives summarize work-related incidents and list recommendations and requirements that could have prevented them from occurring. In addition, they provide preliminary information about the incident, similar to OSHA’s Fatal Facts and the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s Fatalgrams.
