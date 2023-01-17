Read full article on original website
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
NSC’s John Dony among four appointed to OSHA advisory committee
Washington — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh has appointed four members to OSHA’s National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health. Among them is John Dony, vice president of workplace strategy at the National Safety Council. Dony previously served on NACOSH for a two-year term that expired Jan. 14. His new term expires Jan. 16, 2025, according to a notice published in the Jan. 18 Federal Register.
Tri-City Herald
Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say
A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
Georgia inspector general uncovers $6.7M in fraudulent payments to state employees
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s inspector general has tentatively identified more than $6.7 million in incorrect unemployment insurance payments to hundreds of state employees. In a Wednesday letter to David Dove, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel, State Inspector General Scott McAfee said more than 280 full-time state employees...
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
Amazon hit with OSHA citations at 3 facilities due to 'ergonomic hazards' for workers
OSHA has issued citations against three Amazon facilities for conditions they say exposed workers to risk of lower back and other musculoskeletal injuries.
US firms dodge $4bn in overtime payments by doling out bogus 'manager' job titles to low-level staff
Examples include booking clerks titled 'Lead Reservationists,' restaurant hosts as 'Guest Experience Leaders,' and barbers as 'Grooming Managers.'
drugstorenews.com
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Carscoops
National Auto Parts Distributor To Pay $5.6 Million Over Wage Theft
A nationwide auto parts supplier is going to have to spend 5.6 million over the next few years paying back wages that it stole from employees. The Department of Labor obtained the judgment that will see 1,398 misclassified drivers paid back for their work. Some details of the case date all the way back to 2012.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
Paid Sick Leave, Minimum Pay, and More: New Washington State Law Gives Gig Workers Benefits Without Employment Status
On January 1, 2023, a new law designed to regulate ride-sharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, will come into effect in Washington state, making it the first state in the nation to pass a law establishing a minimum payment requirement and sick leave benefits for ride-hailing drivers.
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators cited three Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and stack heavy packages at top speed for hours. Amazon rejected the findings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and said it would appeal. OSHA announced the citations Wednesday at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant, which earned $33 billion in 2021, faces $60,269 in total fines if OSHA prevails.
Immigrant painters who say employer threatened deportation get wage theft settlement
Parties came to an agreement on Friday evening entitling employees to nearly $3.7 million in compensation after what workers said was years of unpaid overtime and unfair treatment. The post Immigrant painters who say employer threatened deportation get wage theft settlement appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mcknightshomecare.com
SEIU joins union push for stricter COVID-19 standard
One of the largest labor unions representing direct care workers is calling on the Biden administration to beef up COVID-19 safety standards in the workplace. Service Employees International Union and National Nurses United are urging the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to tighten the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) final safety standard for COVID-19 exposure in the healthcare workplace beyond requirements adopted in 2021.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Unintended train brake release spurs FRA advisory
Washington — In response to an incident involving the unintended release of a train’s automatic air brakes while stopped at a signal, the Federal Railroad Administration has issued a safety advisory. According to a notice published in the Dec. 29 Federal Register, the incident occurred June 22 during...
Rolling back laws that set minimum wages for construction workers meant pay shrunk, jobs got more dangerous, and workers had to rely more on public assistance
Prevailing wage laws set minimum pay standards for government contractors. Getting rid of them doesn't save money, but does hurt workers.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Chemical Safety Board issues recommendations for preventing vapor discharges and fires
Washington — Discharge piping in chemical plants should be separate from areas that may contain workers, the Chemical Safety Board states in a final report on a May 2018 chemical release and fire at the Kuraray America Inc. plant in Pasadena, TX. The recommendation, aimed at facility management, is...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Washington FACE Program publishes three injury narratives in Spanish
Tumwater, WA — The Washington State Fatality Assessment and Control Evaluation Program has published three new narratives in Spanish. FACE narratives summarize work-related incidents and list recommendations and requirements that could have prevented them from occurring. In addition, they provide preliminary information about the incident, similar to OSHA’s Fatal Facts and the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s Fatalgrams.
