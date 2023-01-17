ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey Events in Maitland

Welcome to our Daily Event Calendar for Central Florida Families!. Please double check all information, using the link(s) provided on each calendar event BEFORE heading out. *We do not produce these events so please contact event organizers/venues using links in each event listing. Changes in event details, human error and cancellations can and will occur. Double checking the details from the producer/venue of the event you want to attend ensures accuracy for your family. If you would like to list an event on our Daily Calendar, please click here.
MAITLAND, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

All-New Pirate River Quest Ride Open at LEGOLAND Florida

All-New Pirate River Quest Ride Open at LEGOLAND Florida. All-New Pirate River Quest Ride Open at LEGOLAND Florida – Anchors aweigh! Set sail aboard the all-new Pirate River Quest, NOW OPEN at LEGOLAND® Florida Resort. This one-of-a-kind boat ride through the natural canals of historic Cypress Gardens whisks families away into a world of adventure in search of Captain Redbeard’s lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Buccaneers can embark upon this quest daily – all included with general park admission or an Annual Pass.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Pet Alliance “Paws in the Park” Coming in February 2023

Pet Alliance “Paws in the Park” Coming in February 2023. Pet Alliance “Paws in the Park” Coming in February 2023- Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando invites all pet lovers to join together at Orlando’s largest pet festival “Paws in the Park” returning to beautiful Lake Eola Park on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Kicking off at 10am is the signature Pet Costume Contest with celebrity judges and cash prizes (Themes: Stars of Film & TV, Favorite Food, Dogs with Jobs). Participants and their furry family members can register online and invite their friends and family to join them for the special award ceremony, costume contest and festivities. Then, all attendees and their fur pals will enjoy a full day of both “human” and “canine” activities until 4pm. Activities include the famous dock diving for dogs, lure courses, beer garden, a variety of food trucks and shopping, pet products and more, plus plenty of pet adoption opportunities. Pet Alliance’s mobile vet unit will also be on site and providing free vaccines.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy