Pet Alliance “Paws in the Park” Coming in February 2023. Pet Alliance “Paws in the Park” Coming in February 2023- Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando invites all pet lovers to join together at Orlando’s largest pet festival “Paws in the Park” returning to beautiful Lake Eola Park on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Kicking off at 10am is the signature Pet Costume Contest with celebrity judges and cash prizes (Themes: Stars of Film & TV, Favorite Food, Dogs with Jobs). Participants and their furry family members can register online and invite their friends and family to join them for the special award ceremony, costume contest and festivities. Then, all attendees and their fur pals will enjoy a full day of both “human” and “canine” activities until 4pm. Activities include the famous dock diving for dogs, lure courses, beer garden, a variety of food trucks and shopping, pet products and more, plus plenty of pet adoption opportunities. Pet Alliance’s mobile vet unit will also be on site and providing free vaccines.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO