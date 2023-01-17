Alford: Pete Golding hire makes a lot of sense for Ole Miss right now

Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Transfer Portal closes with no surprises
The Transfer Portal closed for new entries on Wednesday night at midnight. There were no last-minute additions from Alabama football players. The Portal remains open for all players who have entered but have not yet found a new school. It will open again for new entries during a two-week period in May. As before the Portal was created, graduates can transfer at any time.
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos hired as Arkansas offensive coordinator
Former Alabama assistant coach Dan Enos has been hired for a second stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas, the school announced Thursday. Enos, 54, spent the last two seasons in the same position at Maryland, where he worked under former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. While with the Terrapins, he also helped mentor former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision
Cormani McClain announced he was flipping his commitment from Miami to Colorado Thursday. McClain is a five-star defensive back out of Florida, and he is considered the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class. The five-star recruit was committed to Miami before the early signing period, but he did...
Ole Miss fan claims Lane Kiffin is recruiting to hurt Auburn football
The message boards have produced another interesting opinion surrounding Ole Miss, Auburn, and Lane Kiffin.
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
Nick Saban, Alabama coaches back on the recruiting trail
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail in full force. Saban was spotted in Alabama earlier this week after spending some time in Georgia last week. He has quickly made his way to Texas. Alabama’s assistant coaches are also out working the trail....
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
Ole Miss falls to Alabama, loses first conference game of the season
The Lady Rebels (16-3, 5-1 SEC) were defeated by the Crimson Tide (14-4, 3-2) 58-63 in last Sunday’s afternoon contest. The women’s program lost its first home game of the season. “Just want to give credit to Alabama,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said after the game. “They came...
Ginny Wheeler
Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
Clear channel: Digital radios finally coming to CPD
It’s been a long time coming, but new radios are on the way for the Columbus Police Department. Tuesday night, Columbus City Council unanimously approved entering into a lease-purchase agreement with Motorola to buy about 62 digital radios for CPD. The radios will allow the department — which still relies on old analog models — to talk directly to other local first responders, as well as accessing a statewide communication network.
Jonathan Spainhour
Jonathan Patrick Spainhour, 46, of Columbus, MS, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairview Baptist. Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Breck Ladd officiating. The interment will be at...
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
Letter: Comments on Slim Smith column
In his January 17 Slimantics column, Slim Smith made a number of what I thought were salient points. One of these came about two-thirds of the way through the column, where he said “at what point, through the broad sweep of American history, has a white man ever feared that society would judge him by the color of his skin?” Good point. The operative word here is “feared.” I would add this: White men not only did not fear this sort of judgment, they counted on it.
Lula Johnson
VERNON, Ala. — Lula Gayle Johnson, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. today, at Chandler Funeral Home, with Jerry Ray officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in the Hightogy Community. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home, Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Albert “Butch” Bell
Albert M. “Butch” Bell peacefully entered his heavenly home on January 12, 2023, after a long illness. Visitation will be held at Lowndes Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at. 10:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM with Bro. Todd Stevens officiating. The...
Business Brief: WBA Architecture promotes Julie Markle
Columbus native Julie Markle has been promoted to a partner position at Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, an architecture firm based in Jackson. Markle has served as a project manager at the firm for eight years. Her responsibilities include management of local community projects and garnering new client relationships to support the firm.
Betty Harrison
Betty Lou Harrison, age 85, of Columbus, MS, passed away January 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, MS, with Rev. Kevin Jenkins officiating and Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Mrs. Harrison was...
Billy Coggins
Billy Joe (B J) Coggins, 77, of Columbus died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 10, 1945, in Lake City, FL, to the late Charles Milam Coggins and Flora Ruth Nanney. He retired from South Central Bell (AT&T) after many...
Joint parks master plan could identify needs, avoid duplicating services
Though Columbus and Lowndes County have separate parks and recreation departments, the two will cooperate to obtain a combined parks master plan. Both county supervisors and the city council unanimously voted in their respective meetings Tuesday to pursue $150,000 from a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant. If they receive funding, the county and city would split the roughly $9,250 in administrative costs.
