FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton women's basketball lost to Long Beach State, 70-42, Thursday night at Titan Gym. With this loss, the Titans drop to 7-10 and 2-6 in Big West play. Aixchel Hernandez had a career-high 20 points off the bench for the Titans. Hernandez became a...

FULLERTON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO