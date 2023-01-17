ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

The New ‘Bright Start’ Eye Cream Uses a Gentler Plant-Based Retinol To De-Puff, Brighten, and Smooth Grumpy Under Eye Skin

By Marie Lodi
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Miami Herald

Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them

Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
shefinds

3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin

If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
Well+Good

I Tried the One-Hour Cleaning Method To Make Tidying Up Less Overwhelming

Roughly nine million adults in the United States alone have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and as one of those adults, I have particularly difficult time keeping my space tidy. Most people have a “junk drawer” in their kitchen, a single drawer wherein all of life’s random objects find a temporary home before being sorted or thrown away. I, on the other hand, have an entire junk corner. And while my New Year’s resolution has been to maintain a cleaner home, my junk corner has continued to grow.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best body wash for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Refinery29

Your Skin Called, & It Needs The Ordinary’s New Eye Serum

Eye serums and creams tend to be among the most divisive products in the beauty space. You’re either fully devoted to them or think they’re snake oil packaged in a fancy glass bottle. No matter which camp you’re in, I think a general consensus can be made that many eye creams tend to be wildly overpriced. (I shamelessly adore La Mer’s Eye Concentrate, but £185 for a 15ml jar is…a lot!)
Well+Good

This Celeb Beloved Skin-Care Brand Just Launched an Essence—And It’s the Secret to My Radiant, Baby Soft Skin

If, like me, you’ve ever wrecked your skin with harsh toners in the pursuit of glassy, baby soft skin, this one’s for you. True Botanicals—the luxe, conscious skin care brand repped by celebs like Olivia Wilde, Zazie Beetz, and Laura Dern—just launched a new essence that promises the soft and smooth results we’re all after, without stripping your skin of hydration. The Microbiome Enzyme Essence ($80) uses a cocktail of active prebiotics, natural hydrators, and micro-exfoliating enzymes to gently slough off dead skin cells, while replenishing your skin’s microbiome to leave it looking and feeling radiant, hydrated, and glow-y. And now that I’ve tried it, I can say it's totally worth the hype.
KXAN

Best foundation for oily skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing beats the flawless finish of putting on a coat of foundation. But when you have oily skin, the wrong foundation can give your face an unwanted sheen, cause other products to run and not look their best, clog your pores and exacerbate any skin conditions.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy