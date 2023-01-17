Read full article on original website
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
WAFB.com
80+ cases involving 'Glock switches' used in crimes over past 2 years in BR; DA proposing changes
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k
Louisiana Woman Indicted for Theft of Government Funds for Allegedly Stealing Approximately $59k. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been indicted for Theft of Government Funds for allegedly stealing $59,320.97 in Social Security Administration and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds between 2016 and 2020.
La. Dept. of Corrections hosts job fair; seeking correctional officers, nurses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is amping up its efforts to recruit more employees, but the real work comes with retention. Retention has been an issue for correctional centers across the country, but the DOC is trying a variety of methods to keep people in the system.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
NOLA.com
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
NOLA.com
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
FBI most wanted suspect has Louisiana ties; cost taxpayers over $1 billion in Medicare reimbursements
There's a suspect on the run who authorities say cost taxpayers more than $1 billion dollars in illegal Medicare reimbursements, and he just may be in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
fox8live.com
NOPD officers frustrated by city’s Mardi Gras parade pay disparity offered to outside agencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police officers are frustrated and demoralized by the city offering lawmen from outside agencies higher pay to secure Mardi Gras parade routes than NOPD officers doing the same work, according to an attorney representing them. City officials last week said they hoped to cover...
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
'I jumped off the couch and crawled down the hall as fast as I could' - neighbor's camera catches a triple homicide
NEW ORLEANS — A resident's home security cameras caught the moment three people were shot and killed in Mid-City recently. The neighbor whose cameras caught the video says he never knew he’d be taking shelter from gunfire in his own home. For his safety, he asked that we protect his identity.
