New Orleans, LA

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

