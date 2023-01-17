South Carolina is the first state with the guts to try to tackle one of the biggest issues with traffic: people who drive TOO SLOW! Obviously ticketing speeders who are going way over the speed limit is still necessary and going to happen. But now, in South Carolina at least, the drivers who, in my opinion, cause the majority of traffic congestion and backups, people who drive UNDER the speed limit, will also be ticketed at the same rate as those who drive over it. Most traffic experts will tell you that the most efficient way for large groups of traffic to safely commute is if people are all going with the flow of traffic. In other words if most people are going around the same speed on the major roads, accidents and congestion happen less often.

