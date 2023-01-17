Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Star
Delta Dental awards $195,796 in oral health grants to three Columbia-area organizations
To help meet the dental health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of South Carolina recently awarded $195,796 in oral health grant funding to three Columbia-area organizations in support of oral health initiatives and educational programming in South Carolina. This funding completes the second cycle of the non-profit company’s annual mission giving efforts, which provided a total of $344,296 to nine organizations in South Carolina. During cycle one earlier this year, Delta Dental of South Carolina awarded $175,000 in grants to five organizations for a combined total of $519,296 in oral health grants for 2022.
WYFF4.com
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
Former cadet speaks out about experience at Youth Academy
EASTOVER, S.C. — Two days after an incident at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy, more than a dozen people were sent to the hospital. Former cadets spoke to WLTX about their thoughts and their experiences. Cadet Mark Lupori attended the Youth Challenge Program in 2019. "What surprised me...
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
WIS-TV
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged following reports of a riot at the Robert L. McCrady training center. 14 cadets and a staff member were taken to the hospital after two fights Tuesday evening. The programs resumed Wednesday,...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
kiss951.com
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
americanmilitarynews.com
Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility
Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
WYFF4.com
"It's going to hurt": 300,000 South Carolinians prepare for major cuts in SNAP benefits February
Starting Feb. 1, nearly 300,000 South Carolinians who rely on SNAP benefits will face more challenges feeding themselves and their families. Chad Scott with Harvest Hope Food Bank explained the benefits work a lot like food stamps and were bolstered by emergency funding during the pandemic. "SNAP benefits have been...
Columbia Star
ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert
The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
WLTX.com
Volunteers from South Carolina deploy to Georgia to assist families impacted by storms, tornadoes
Some Georgia and Alabama residents are still recovering after strong storms and tornadoes from last week. Now, some South Carolina volunteers are helping them.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina High Schoolers Can Win Cash And Here’s How
Kids and adults of all ages perk up when the allure of cash is on the table. However, it really appeals to teens on a budget. Now, South Carolina High Schoolers have a chance to win cash prizes with a statewide project underway. According to ABC News 4, high-schoolers in the state can submit a 2 minute or less film to the South Carolina Film Commission for a chance to win. The Commission asks students to use playing cards as a prop worked in naturally to the short film story. The Commission Director says the Young Filmmakers project “gives students a platform to develop and show off their skills and expose them to career opportunities in the field.”
WLTX.com
How will the end of the rare 'triple dip' La Nina affect South Carolina weather?
2022 was the 6th hottest year on record. Meteorologist Cory Smith explains how the departure of the rare 'triple dip La Nina' could play a role in our weather.
South Carolina Raises Fines For People Who Drive Too SLOW And This Needs To Be Nationwide
South Carolina is the first state with the guts to try to tackle one of the biggest issues with traffic: people who drive TOO SLOW! Obviously ticketing speeders who are going way over the speed limit is still necessary and going to happen. But now, in South Carolina at least, the drivers who, in my opinion, cause the majority of traffic congestion and backups, people who drive UNDER the speed limit, will also be ticketed at the same rate as those who drive over it. Most traffic experts will tell you that the most efficient way for large groups of traffic to safely commute is if people are all going with the flow of traffic. In other words if most people are going around the same speed on the major roads, accidents and congestion happen less often.
COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
power98fm.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster to lower State Capitol flags half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster ordered the State Capitol flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. on Jan. 20 from sunrise until sunset. The recognition honors Ravenel’s lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the nation, including his roles served...
WJBF.com
COVID Numbers up in SC
Davisboro police officer suspended after allegedly …. A.R. Johnson Magnet School receives $20k Box Tops …. Consulting firm could be hired to figure out Aiken …. More support for giving Augusta administrator more …. More Augusta commissioners saying to find better candidates for a permanent administrator the city charter should...
Comments / 0