In anticipation of her forthcoming album, RAVEN, Kelela has dropped a new track “Contact.”. Marking the fourth released single from the LP, the continues the energetic aura from other RAVEN songs. With a steady pulsing beat, “Contact” invites everyone to get up whether it be dancing in their living room or on the dance floor. “Oh, it’s a sauna, here if you wanna (We’re standing in the light)/It’s 2 A.M. and we made it, everybody faded (So wild, so wild, so wild)/And now I’m floatin’ away, far and away (You know it feels so right)/You try to stall and delay, but I wanna play,” sings Kelela in the chorus – apt;y describing a club atmosphere.

2 DAYS AGO