"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
SheKnows
WFMZ-TV Online
Screaming Trees star Van Conner dead at 55
Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme but passed away on Tuesday (17.01.23) following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.
Thin Lizzy’s Glory Years Return in Spectacular Fashion on ‘Live and Dangerous’ 8-CD Boxed Set: Album Review
Even in the freewheeling 1970s, Thin Lizzy were an utterly unique rock band — and not only because they were fronted by a towering, half-Irish/ half-Brazilian singer-bassist, the late Phil Lynott. A mesmerizing frontman and uncommonly gifted singer and songwriter, his soulful vocals, melodic flair and vivid storytelling were rare for the thundering ‘70s-style arena hard rock the band delivered, which was spearheaded by the twin-lead-guitar attack that was one of their defining trademarks, as epitomized on their biggest-ever hit, 1976’s epochal summer song, “The Boys Are Back in Town.” But for all of their talent, promise and success, the group...
The FADER
U.K. jazz icons announce collaborative Miles Davis tribute album
An elite group featuring some of the best contemporary jazz artists based in Great Britain have gathered to announce London Brew, a collaborative tribute album to Miles Davis. Handpicked by guitarist/producer Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the collective includes sax luminaries Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings, as well as two other former members of Hutchings’ raucous (now-disbanded) quartet, Sons of Kemet: tubaist Theon Cross and drummer Tom Skinner (also of The Smile). BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B, singer and guitarist Dave Okumu, drummer Dan See, pianist Nick Ramm, composer and keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen, multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush, and bassist Tom Herbert fill out the lineup. The double LP arrives March 31 Concord Jazz.
hypebeast.com
Kelela Crafts a Pulsing Party Hit With New Cut “Contact”
In anticipation of her forthcoming album, RAVEN, Kelela has dropped a new track “Contact.”. Marking the fourth released single from the LP, the continues the energetic aura from other RAVEN songs. With a steady pulsing beat, “Contact” invites everyone to get up whether it be dancing in their living room or on the dance floor. “Oh, it’s a sauna, here if you wanna (We’re standing in the light)/It’s 2 A.M. and we made it, everybody faded (So wild, so wild, so wild)/And now I’m floatin’ away, far and away (You know it feels so right)/You try to stall and delay, but I wanna play,” sings Kelela in the chorus – apt;y describing a club atmosphere.
Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk
Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Hypebae
Yaeji Drops New Single "For Granted"
Seoul-born, New York-based artist Yaeji finds the beauty in anger and destruction in her latest single, “For Granted.”. Directed by and starring the effervescent musician, Yaeji channels her creative rage in the track’s accompanying music video, watching herself build her surroundings from a bird’s eye view, marveling at the life she takes for granted. The light-hearted and infectious tune betray the short film’s plot as mini Yaeji smashes her belongings with a sledgehammer.
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Resurrection shuffle: behind the scenes of the triumphant return of Skid Row
This year's highly rated comeback album The Gang's All Here saw a definitive return to form for Skid Row with new singer Erik Grönwall – the sixth lead vocalist in the band's history.
NME
The Murder Capital – ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ review: the first great guitar album of 2023
“The evolution will not be compromised” – that was the mantra that Dubliners The Murder Capital recorded their second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ under. If they’re smart, they’ll stick it on a t-shirt too, but it really cuts to the core of the leap that the five-piece have made. The band’s 2019 debut ‘When I Have Fears’ was released as the Irish scene was blowing up along with fellow capital-dwelling noiseniks Fontaines D.C. dropping their first album, all the while Shame were cleaning up and IDLES were making waves off the back of their breakthrough ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play Greensleeves on classical guitar
Greensleeves is one of those ‘ear worm’ pieces that everyone is either already very familiar with, or totally unaware that they are already familiar with. A traditional English folk song first documented back in 1580, Greensleeves is a song that has been deeply woven into popular culture for well over four centuries, referenced as far back as 1602 in Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor.
iheart.com
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm
Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
Elgar: Viola Concerto; Bloch: Suite for Viola and Orchestra review | Andrew Clements's classical album of the week
Violist Timothy Ridout makes deft work of Lionel Tertis’s arrangement of Elgar’s cello concerto and is equally impressive in Bloch’s Suite for viola and piano
Yaeji, Everything But the Girl, 03 Greedo, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Van Conner, Co-Founder and Bassist of Screaming Trees, Passes Away at 55
Van Conner's death is a loss for the music industry and fans of the Screaming Trees. He was a talented musician and songwriter, and his contributions to the band and music will not be forgotten. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine, Shares “Weightless”: Stream
Arlo Parks has announced her full-length follow-up to 2021’s Collapsed in Sunbeams, My Soft Machine. It’s out May 26th, and she’s also shared the lead single, “Weightless.”. In a statement, the London-based singer-songwriter revealed the inspiration behind her sophomore LP as well as its title, which...
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton looks to tempt Slash fans with new $315 Tribute Series single-cut
Arriving in the subtly named Paradise Amber Flame and Autumn Flame Burst colorways, the LP-inspired single-cut looks to appease GN'R fans on a budget. In today’s edition of ‘Harley Benton has released an affordable take on a popular electric guitar’, the champion of cheap gear has unveiled a new Tribute Series model that looks to be inspired by some of Slash’s go-to pieces.
musictimes.com
Renee Geyera Real Cause of Death Unexpected: Australian Music Legend Should NOT Have Died?
Australia lost one of its most precious jazz and soul singer, Renee Geyer earlier this week. The musician died due to complications after a hip surgery earlier this week. She was 69. A portion of the statement released by the Geyers family, announcing her death, reads: "Just last month, Renée...
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set
Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon — one of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023. The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on...
