Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Screaming Trees star Van Conner dead at 55

Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme but passed away on Tuesday (17.01.23) following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.
Thin Lizzy’s Glory Years Return in Spectacular Fashion on ‘Live and Dangerous’ 8-CD Boxed Set: Album Review

Even in the freewheeling 1970s, Thin Lizzy were an utterly unique rock band — and not only because they were fronted by a towering, half-Irish/ half-Brazilian singer-bassist, the late Phil Lynott. A mesmerizing frontman and uncommonly gifted singer and songwriter, his soulful vocals, melodic flair and vivid storytelling were rare for the thundering ‘70s-style arena hard rock the band delivered, which was spearheaded by the twin-lead-guitar attack that was one of their defining trademarks, as epitomized on their biggest-ever hit, 1976’s epochal summer song, “The Boys Are Back in Town.” But for all of their talent, promise and success, the group...
U.K. jazz icons announce collaborative Miles Davis tribute album

An elite group featuring some of the best contemporary jazz artists based in Great Britain have gathered to announce London Brew, a collaborative tribute album to Miles Davis. Handpicked by guitarist/producer Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the collective includes sax luminaries Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings, as well as two other former members of Hutchings’ raucous (now-disbanded) quartet, Sons of Kemet: tubaist Theon Cross and drummer Tom Skinner (also of The Smile). BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B, singer and guitarist Dave Okumu, drummer Dan See, pianist Nick Ramm, composer and keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen, multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush, and bassist Tom Herbert fill out the lineup. The double LP arrives March 31 Concord Jazz.
Kelela Crafts a Pulsing Party Hit With New Cut “Contact”

In anticipation of her forthcoming album, RAVEN, Kelela has dropped a new track “Contact.”. Marking the fourth released single from the LP, the continues the energetic aura from other RAVEN songs. With a steady pulsing beat, “Contact” invites everyone to get up whether it be dancing in their living room or on the dance floor. “Oh, it’s a sauna, here if you wanna (We’re standing in the light)/It’s 2 A.M. and we made it, everybody faded (So wild, so wild, so wild)/And now I’m floatin’ away, far and away (You know it feels so right)/You try to stall and delay, but I wanna play,” sings Kelela in the chorus – apt;y describing a club atmosphere.
Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk

Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Yaeji Drops New Single "For Granted"

Seoul-born, New York-based artist Yaeji finds the beauty in anger and destruction in her latest single, “For Granted.”. Directed by and starring the effervescent musician, Yaeji channels her creative rage in the track’s accompanying music video, watching herself build her surroundings from a bird’s eye view, marveling at the life she takes for granted. The light-hearted and infectious tune betray the short film’s plot as mini Yaeji smashes her belongings with a sledgehammer.
The Murder Capital – ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ review: the first great guitar album of 2023

“The evolution will not be compromised” – that was the mantra that Dubliners The Murder Capital recorded their second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ under. If they’re smart, they’ll stick it on a t-shirt too, but it really cuts to the core of the leap that the five-piece have made. The band’s 2019 debut ‘When I Have Fears’ was released as the Irish scene was blowing up along with fellow capital-dwelling noiseniks Fontaines D.C. dropping their first album, all the while Shame were cleaning up and IDLES were making waves off the back of their breakthrough ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’.
How to play Greensleeves on classical guitar

Greensleeves is one of those ‘ear worm’ pieces that everyone is either already very familiar with, or totally unaware that they are already familiar with. A traditional English folk song first documented back in 1580, Greensleeves is a song that has been deeply woven into popular culture for well over four centuries, referenced as far back as 1602 in Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor.
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm

Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
Yaeji, Everything But the Girl, 03 Greedo, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Harley Benton looks to tempt Slash fans with new $315 Tribute Series single-cut

Arriving in the subtly named Paradise Amber Flame and Autumn Flame Burst colorways, the LP-inspired single-cut looks to appease GN'R fans on a budget. In today’s edition of ‘Harley Benton has released an affordable take on a popular electric guitar’, the champion of cheap gear has unveiled a new Tribute Series model that looks to be inspired by some of Slash’s go-to pieces.

