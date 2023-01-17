Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant. The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a...
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
Where Can I Take Flying Lessons in Upstate New York?
Life was a lot different in high schools across New York in the late 80s and early 90s because schools offered a variety of unique continuing education programs for both students and their parents that went beyond the scope of traditional subjects. I was in middle school and my uncle...
What is New York’s Favorite Girl Scouts Cookie?
The debate on which Girl Scouts cookie is the superior choice has been raging since Girl Scouts cookies became a thing, and now we know New York's favorite. I've had this debate for many years. Girl scout cookie season is a wonderful time of the year. Sometimes you order them straight from the Girl Scouts, sometimes you see a table set up outside your local grocery store, and sometimes tiny salespeople bring the cookies right to your door. There's nothing better than answering the doorbell thinking your neighbor is mad about something or a stranger wants to save your soul and then finding out that the doorbell is actually cookies being randomly delivered right to you.
What Type Of Caffeine Do New Yorkers Prefer Most?
Thoughts about caffeinated drinks? I'm guessing most people rely on them to get through their day. Especially from coffee products, since it seems that almost everyone, except me, loves coffee. I love the smell of coffee beans, but I just can't stand the taste of coffee or its many different...
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years
If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
New Yorkers Warned Of Vacuum Recall Due to Fire Hazard
I'm not a fan of vacuuming. But then again, who is? Well, when one of my nephews was young, he loved to vacuum. If only he lived near me, I would have paid him to vacuum my home. Now, it's just a chore that my wife and I fight over...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms
When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?
As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
The Southern Tier Has Decided: Mayonnaise Or Miracle Whip?
There's a bit of a divide in my marriage. No, it's not something serious. It's about mayonnaise. My wife and I have differing opinions of what type of mayonnaise is best. I'm betting our household isn't the only one grappling with the dilemma. Sure, there is a difference between traditional mayonnaise and Miracle Whip. According to the Everybody Craves website:
New York Wants Additional $35 Million for Cybersecurity
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed fiscal plan for 2024 includes a $35 million increase in funding for the state's cybersecurity. In a press release earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced $35.2 million in new funding for cybersecurity enhancements throughout New York State. It's the latest move in Hochul's efforts to bulk up New York's cybersecurity, which also included naming Colin Ahern as the first Chief Cyber Officer ever in New York.
Colbert and Fallon Mock New York’s Gas Stove Ban Talks
Did you hear about this? I first heard about it from the New York Post, and then saw a couple of the late-night talk show hosts mentioning it. Apparently, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has added a proposal to the 'New York Housing Compact' that has many up in arms.
Odds Are Actually Great That the Winning Mega Millions Ticket Will Be Sold in New York
The Mega Millions Jackpot has jumped through the roof again with the drawing amount for tonight sitting at an impressive $1.35 billion dollars. We've heard from several people who say they won't be playing the Mega Millions this go around because winning the jackpot is so much harder to win when the number is as high as it currently is versus when the jackpot amount is lower.
Hochul Urged to Crack Down on Marijuana “Sticker Stores”
New York State Senator Tom O'Mara has called on Governor Kathy Hochul to crack down on "sticker stores," which use a loophole to sell marijuana illegally. According to a report by Linsey Madison of WENY, Mara called on Hochul to crack down on businesses that sell extremely expensive stickers and then "gift" marijuana to their customers. Mara said "We're certainly seeing the negative consequences of the legalization of marijuana. Will they be greater than the consequences we have from alcohol and tobacco? That remains to be seen. But to do it unlawfully, and to avoid the taxing criteria for these, the state will lose out on whatever benefits it hopes to gain from recreational marijuana."
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
