Winston-salem, NC

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

