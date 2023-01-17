ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY News 10

State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection

UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Truck stop project proposed for site just off I-49 in north Lafayette

A national group is in negotiations to build a truck stop at the Pont des Mouton Road exit along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette. Circle K Stores Inc. of Arizona and a developer are applying to have for a rezoning for property at 205 E. Pont des Mouton Road with the city zoning commission with Lafayette Consolidated Government during its Monday meeting.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day

Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations

LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating another fatal crash this year. The latest crash happened Monday night on Interstate 49. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says an unlicensed 17-year-old girl named Jaquanta T. Jason was driving down I-49 at a high rate of speed.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crowley Murder Suspects Sought by Acadia Crime Stoppers

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are highlighting a shooting that happened on Monday, January 10 in hopes that someone will be able to identify who is responsible for the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Detectives say that around 10:30 that Monday night, two people were shot....
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal

A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

