Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Several Lafayette Names Rumored to Be Running for Legislature This Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the 2023 election cycle now fully underway, most eyes are focusing on the growing number of gubernatorial candidates. But, the Louisiana legislature is also on the ballot, and there are several local seats up for grabs. There is also speculation that several local politicians...
Former Lafayette Firefighter captain wants job back after refusing to follow COVID mask mandate
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Kevin Larriviere, a former Lafayette Fire Department captain, is speaking out about his experience after being terminated and why he believes his case should be re-evaluated. “There comes a point where enough was enough,” he said. “I had been very hesitant about saying anything on camera. A lot of people, a […]
theadvocate.com
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
State Police trooper’s unit flipped at busy Lafayette intersection
UPDATE, 6:40 p.m.: According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the crash involved three vehicles. Minor, non life-threatening injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. ORIGINAL, 5:45 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police troopers’ unit flipped during a crash Thursday at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and […]
Louisiana State Fire Marshals investigating Washington house fire that left one dead
Louisiana State Fire Marshals are investigating a Washington house fire after St. Landry firefighters located a man dead inside the house.
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
theadvocate.com
Truck stop project proposed for site just off I-49 in north Lafayette
A national group is in negotiations to build a truck stop at the Pont des Mouton Road exit along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette. Circle K Stores Inc. of Arizona and a developer are applying to have for a rezoning for property at 205 E. Pont des Mouton Road with the city zoning commission with Lafayette Consolidated Government during its Monday meeting.
Drug Trafficker from Church Point Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The gavel has sounded on a drug trafficker from Church Point who has been sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison for peddling meth and heroin. According to evidence presented to the U.S Attorney's Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents found methamphetamine, heroin,...
Construction Has Officially Begun on the New Chick-Fil-a on Johnston & Ridge Road
Construction has officially begun on the new Chick-fil-A location at the corner of 5300 Johnston Street & Ridge Road, across from Time Plaza shopping center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Known for its Grade A chicken, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the most sought-after quick-service chicken restaurants in the country,...
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
The last time this happened wasn't that long ago: September of 2022. Here are some pictures of today's incident.
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating another fatal crash this year. The latest crash happened Monday night on Interstate 49. State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says an unlicensed 17-year-old girl named Jaquanta T. Jason was driving down I-49 at a high rate of speed.
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Crowley Murder Suspects Sought by Acadia Crime Stoppers
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are highlighting a shooting that happened on Monday, January 10 in hopes that someone will be able to identify who is responsible for the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Detectives say that around 10:30 that Monday night, two people were shot....
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
theadvocate.com
New Iberia man killed after truck crashes, becomes submerged in canal
A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the roadway and became submerged in a drainage canal Monday morning. John Rodrigue, 62, was driving south on South Lewis Street near U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish when his 2014 Ford F-150 ran off the road just before 8 a.m.. The truck struck a utility pole and then overturned in a drainage canal, becoming submerged, Louisiana State Police said in a statement.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0