Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s new secretary of state announced the state’s withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being...
Houston Press
Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills
The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
US News and World Report
Hawaii to Make Preschool Available for All 3-4 Year-Olds
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii put forward a plan Tuesday to make preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032, which if successful would put the state in a rarified group of states managing to provide pre-kindergarten education to most of its children. Hawaii's leaders have aspired to universal...
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, failed GOP candidate arrested in New Mexico
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, a Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature, who has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said.
US News and World Report
Fire at Indiana State Prison Kills Inmate, Injures 2 Others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
US News and World Report
Woman's Body Recovered From Arizona Side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
US News and World Report
Police: Man Killed in Missouri After Aiming Gun at Officers
Authorities say a driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them, police said.
