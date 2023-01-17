Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
crescentcitysports.com
Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M-Commerce
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60% of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
crescentcitysports.com
Well-rounded Demons pull away from New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS – The road warriors lived up to their name Saturday afternoon. Less than 48 hours after an overtime win, the Northwestern State men’s basketball team made much quicker work of New Orleans, shaking off a slow offensive start to methodically pull away from the Privateers for an 88-65 Southland Conference victory.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern gives TAMU-Commerce first Southland women’s hoops loss
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
crescentcitysports.com
Gold Nuggets defend again, defeat Mustangs 56-41
NEW ORLEANS — Shylia McGee’s 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday helped Xavier University of Louisiana defeat Southwest (N.M.) 56-41 in Red River Athletic Conference women’s basketball. It was the second consecutive game and the third time this season that the Gold Nuggets (12-7 overall, 6-5 RRAC)...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers start fast, hold off late Northwestern State rally
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (3-13, 2-5) were not to be denied as they turned away a late rally and held strong for a 70-59 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday at the Lakefront Arena. The win moves New Orleans to 9-1 in their...
crescentcitysports.com
Northwestern State follows aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
HAMMOND – Despite being down three with 13.5 seconds to play Thursday night at Southeastern, Northwestern State point guard DeMarcus Sharp was eerily calm. That feeling came over the engine of the Demon team because his Ja’Monta Black stood at the free throw line ready to take three free throws.
crescentcitysports.com
Phillip Hurst elevated to Recruiting Coordinator for UNO Baseball
NEW ORLEANS – Phillip Hurst has been announced as the new assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the New Orleans Privateers baseball team ahead of the 2023 season. Hurst, who was originally brought in over the fall, was elevated to the position of recruiting coordinator. Hurst replaces Brett Stewart...
crescentcitysports.com
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, Jr. takes walk-on offer at LSU
Brian Kelly has proven that he will add to the talent on his roster anyway he can, both through the transfer portal and traditional high school recruiting. The LSU coach may have had one of the more successful experiences Thursday by landing the best cornerback in the Greater New Orleans Metro area as a preferred walk-on.
crescentcitysports.com
Cowgirls extend winning streak with win over Nicholls
LAKE CHARLES- McNeese women’s basketball extended its winning streak to three games Saturday with a 70-62 win over Nicholls. It was the second straight win over the Colonels in two days after the Cowgirls defeated the Colonels 77-68 in Thibodaux on Thursday. McNeese (7-11, 4-3 SL) was led in...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern, Frank Scelfo agree to contract extension through 2029
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce...
crescentcitysports.com
Replay: Brother Martin, Dutchtown win High School Bowling Invitational titles
BATON ROUGE – Brother Martin has won six of the last seven boys bowling state championships, but had never won the annual High School Invitational tournament. That changed Saturday when the Crusaders defeated Archbishop Shaw 3-1 in the best-of-five championship match of the event, which has teams bowling in a Baker format in which five bowlers each bowl two frames of a game.
crescentcitysports.com
Soccer: Destrehan girls win; Holy Cross-Willow School, Sacred Heart-Newman end in draws
In girls soccer action Saturday, Destrehan blanked Riverdale 8-0 at home. Brooke Ledet and Faith Leveck each scored a pair of goals, Tatiana Brown, Malina Mendez, Ye’lyn Parker and Victoria Viquez each added a goal for the Wildcats. It was the third straight win for Destrehan (9-6-2). The Wildcats...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers fall to league newcomer Lions 63-58 in second half rally
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball program (6-11, SLC 3-3) took command of the Texas A&M–Commerce Lions in the first half but were hindered by turnovers that led to a 63-58 loss on the Lakefront Thursday night. The first half saw New Orleans come out blazing...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: St. Paul’s pulls away late in win over Slidell
Entering the start of District 6-5A play Friday night, St. Paul’s was a hot team. The Wolves stayed hot, opening league competition with a 66-52 boys basketball win at Slidell for their fifth consecutive victory overall. St. Paul’s jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter but Slidell...
crescentcitysports.com
Women’s Basketball: Southeastern forces early turnovers on way to 63-48 win over Northwestern State
HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern, 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
crescentcitysports.com
Girls Bowling: Chapelle, AOL, Mount Carmel claim Thursday wins
Archbishop Chapelle got off to a quick start and didn’t look back in a 26-1 girls bowling victory Thursday over Patrick Taylor at Westside Lanes. Olivia Bares and Elizabeth Hamilton each fired opening 215 games as the Chipmunks (2-0) had a 1,015 team game, then followed up with a 986 in game two.
