Baton Rouge, LA

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
New York Post

Girlfriend of Cardinals’ Cody Ford stunned NFL players must pay to keep jersey

You really do learn something new every day. Take it from Tianna Robillard, the girlfriend of Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford, who chronicled her latest discovery on TikTok – when she learned her NFL beau had to shell out more than $1,300 to keep some of his NFL gear after the season. “Today’s the day I found out that they don’t get their jerseys for free or their helmet,” Robillard said in the clip, which featured the 26-year-old Ford holding up his Cardinals apparel. Warning: Explicit language Robillard then asked Ford how much the gear cost, to which he replied, “$1,350.” “One thousand, three hundred...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
Tina Howell

Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton Rouge

The ALS Association has partnered with Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher, Aaron Nola and San Diego Padres Infielder, Austin Nola to bring you a great night of bowling for a great cause. "Strike Out ALS" is tonight from 5 pm to 10 pm at Red Stick Social in Baton Rouge. The fundraising event is being held to help raise awareness and funds to find a cure for ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) or Lou Gerig's Disease.
