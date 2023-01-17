Read full article on original website
Avatar: Way of the Water Beats No Way Home to Become the Sixth Highest Grossing Movie of All Time and More
James Cameron has done it again, as he has provided the blockbuster that people needed through Avatar: Way of the Water. We recently learned that Avatar 2 became the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India. We were also informed that the movie was on track to beat the box office figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Every James Cameron Movie, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
If there is one trait that seems to be associated with James Cameron as a director, it would be that his movies have a habit of pulling massive numbers at the box office. Now the director of 3 films rated in the top 10 of the highest-grossing movies, Cameron is a guaranteed earner. While his movies tend to veer into different genres, most possess an element of science-fiction that ties them all together, with a few notable exceptions.
Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again
Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
China lets Marvel movies back in, sets dates for Black Panther, Ant-Man sequels
LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced February release dates for "Black Panther" and "Ant-Man" sequels in China, marking the first time in nearly four years that the Communist country has allowed Marvel movies into its cinemas.
Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records
If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
'M3GAN' is getting a sequel after smashing the box office
The "M3GAN" sequel is set for release in 2025. The movie was made with a $12 million budget, and has earned nearly $100 million worldwide.
An A-list actioner that blew up at the box office but still couldn’t get a sequel hits #1 on streaming
Dwayne Johnson tends to keep a close inner circle of regular collaborators, and while Central Intelligence didn’t end up getting a sequel, the smash hit action comedy did at least bring a new member of his posse into the ranks. The 2016 box office success marked the actor and...
Avatar: The Way of Water Wins Weekend Box Office, Crosses $1.9 Billion Globally
The Na'vi continue to reign supreme over the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water pencilled in its fifth consecutive weekend box office win, hauling in $31.1 million over the traditional three days with an expected $40 million total for the full four-day holiday weekend. This comes as competition crescendos, as Tom Hanks's A Man Called Otto expanded to a wide release and Gerard Butler's Plane debuted domestically. Over the three-day weekend, A Man Called Otto brought in $12.5 million, bringing its worldwide total to $35.7 million, while Plane landed to an even $10 million.
Avatar: The Way of Water splashes Spider-Man: No Way Home in box office charts as it nears $2bn gross
Avatar: The Way of the Water is passing milestone after milestone on its quest for box office dominance.As of Wednesday (18 January), the James Cameron sequel has amassed $1.928bn (£1.56bn) globally, overtaking the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.91bn/£1.55bn) as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.Only five films have surpassed the $2bn mark, as Way of the Water looks set to do: Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04bn/£1.65bn), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.069bn/£1.68bn), Titanic ($2.2bn/£1.78bn), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79bn/£2.26bn), and the first Avatar movie ($2.9bn/£2.35bn).This of course means that if Way of the Water overtakes Infinity War, Cameron will be...
M3GAN 2 officially confirmed with returning cast as sequel lands release date
M3GAN will officially return for a sequel on January 17, 2025. Landing on the big screen just a couple of weeks ago, this sci-fi horror sensation centres on the titular, sentient AI doll who grows hostile towards anyone who dares to come between her and her owner. Deadline broke the...
Hollywood Cannot Survive Without Movie Theaters
Every Thanksgiving weekend, once the holiday itself has passed and people are looking for things to do for the rest of the break, I get texts from friends seeking movie recommendations: What’s worth seeing in theaters right now? In 2022, that query became more of a plea. Was there anything to see? Something the whole family, not just rowdy teenagers, might enjoy? Anything geared toward grown-up viewers? And then, with an air of horror, they would realize that only two movies along those lines were out—Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans and Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion—but that, on one of the year’s...
A career-making crime story that launched a trilogy and a Netflix remake stays one step ahead on streaming
The most recent entry in director Daniel Espinosa’s filmography is unfortunately Morbius, one of the worst superhero blockbusters of the modern age, and a movie so terrible it was mercilessly mocked for months on end by anyone and everyone. His career hasn’t exactly gone from strength to strength, then, but his feature-length debut Snabba Cash still holds up.
