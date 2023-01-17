ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

KFVS12

3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville

A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
WENTZVILLE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
MISSOURI STATE
themissouritimes.com

How did MTM ever get another state contract?

How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Funds approved for improvements to Missouri Route 86

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which includes funding for Route 86 improvements. The state of Missouri has awarded $9,540,000 to go toward improvements requested by project sponsor Big Cedar Lodge, LLC. The project was proposed in October, highlighting a need...
MISSOURI STATE

