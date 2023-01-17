Read full article on original website
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830sCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
KFVS12
3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
gladstonedispatch.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Washington Missourian
Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville
A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
kttn.com
Audio: With deer season over, “Shed hunting” has arrived in Missouri
(Missourinet) – While Missouri’s deer season has come to an end, area residents still have an opportunity to take part in a postseason tradition, called “shed hunting.” Shelby County Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard explains the process:. Lockard adds there are particular places you can find these...
Circle K gas: 40 cents off per gallon in Missouri, Illinois on Friday
Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
NWS Says Recipe is Right for Snow in Missouri & Illinois Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that even though we haven't had much snow so far this winter, the recipe is right for Missouri and Illinois to both see snowfall and possibly soon. I want to be clear that this is not a forecast. It's an interesting share today by...
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
themissouritimes.com
How did MTM ever get another state contract?
How did Medical Transportation Management (MTM), a company that has twice left Missouri seniors stranded for rides to doctor’s appointments stranded get awarded another contract to…drive Missouri seniors to doctors’ appointments?. That is the question being asked by House appropriators, Senate appropriators, and nearly everyone in Missouri’s...
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Funds approved for improvements to Missouri Route 86
The Missouri Department of Transportation recently released information regarding the Governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which includes funding for Route 86 improvements. The state of Missouri has awarded $9,540,000 to go toward improvements requested by project sponsor Big Cedar Lodge, LLC. The project was proposed in October, highlighting a need...
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
