edglentoday.com
School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine
EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
edglentoday.com
SIUE’s Lu Receives $433,000 National Institutes of Health Grant
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yun Lu, PhD, professor in the Department of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, has recently been awarded a $433,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his biomolecular reaction mechanism study project entitled, “Temperature Dependence of Hydride Kinetic Isotope Effects in Solution to Test the Proposed Role of Protein Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis”.
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
edglentoday.com
Pritzker Visits Wieland Facilities In East Alton/Vohringen, Germany, Describes Company As "Valuable Partner"
EAST ALTON - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr met this week at Weiland in Vohringen, Germany, and the visit highlighted Wieland's importance in Illinois and the in-state collaboration. Pritzker also recently visited the Wieland facility in East Alton. The governor was able to gain insight...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Lutheran High School First-Semester Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School announced its first semester Honor Roll. To view the full list please click the link below. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Easy Slots - Easy Slots Now Open in Wood River" now playing on The Eagle, the...
edglentoday.com
Homeless Connect To Bridge Service Gap
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods this month. Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan., 27 at River of Life Church in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
edglentoday.com
SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler,...
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
edglentoday.com
Graham Correctional Center Has Reported Substances Scare, Nobody Harmed
HILLSBORO - The Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro reported several inmates and personnel were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a report of exposure to an initially unknown substance. Prison officials did not disclose how many inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison and 18...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
edglentoday.com
Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
edglentoday.com
“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
