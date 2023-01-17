ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine

EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Lu Receives $433,000 National Institutes of Health Grant

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yun Lu, PhD, professor in the Department of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, has recently been awarded a $433,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his biomolecular reaction mechanism study project entitled, “Temperature Dependence of Hydride Kinetic Isotope Effects in Solution to Test the Proposed Role of Protein Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis”.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro East Lutheran High School First-Semester Honor Roll

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School announced its first semester Honor Roll. To view the full list please click the link below. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Easy Slots - Easy Slots Now Open in Wood River" now playing on The Eagle, the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Homeless Connect To Bridge Service Gap

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods this month. Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan., 27 at River of Life Church in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
KICK AM 1530

America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Graham Correctional Center Has Reported Substances Scare, Nobody Harmed

HILLSBORO - The Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro reported several inmates and personnel were taken to area hospitals for treatment after a report of exposure to an initially unknown substance. Prison officials did not disclose how many inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison and 18...
HILLSBORO, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Play It Again Sports Preparing For Edwardsville Opening

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville is getting a new (and used) sporting goods store in the next few months. Dan Brynildsen, who owns the upcoming Edwardsville location of Play It Again Sports, said that as such a fitness and sports-centric community, Edwardsville has needed a sporting goods store like this for quite a while.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

“Just A Rumor”: Krispy Kreme Not Opening Edwardsville Location

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Public Works Director Eric Williams confirmed there are currently no plans to open a Krispy Kreme at the former Annie’s Frozen Custard location on South Buchanan Street, saying it’s “just a rumor that’s going around.”. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy