Joliet, IL

fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man arrested for fleeing in Niles following traffic stop

NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Niles and subsequently crashing early Friday morning. Just after 1:45 a.m. an Niles police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Cadillac XT5 in the 7100 block of North Caldwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on Estes at a high-rate of speed.
NILES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

At least ten cars crash on icy I-57 in Calumet Park

POSEN, Illinois - It was a terrifying and dangerous Sunday morning for drivers on I-57 in the Calumet Park area, when several cars crashed. "It's all ice," said Lamar Bruce, who stopped to help people who were involved in the accident. "The pavement is super icy. I couldn't just go around. You could tell someone was hurt. I had to stop and help."
CALUMET PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn carjacking victim fights back

Two would-be carjackers picked on the wrong victim Wednesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Two men armed with handguns attempted to carjack an unsuspecting victim about 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, Oak Lawn police said in a release. The victim was able to gain access to...
OAK LAWN, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found

Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

