Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
Chicago police: Teen dead, man injured after being shot while trying to buy shoes from online seller
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is injured after they were shot Sunday when they tried to buy a pair of shoes from someone selling them on social media, Chicago police said. The teens were waiting in a car around 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street waiting […]
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
Chicago police release photos of suspects in River North robbery on CTA Red Line platform
Chicago police are asking for help identifying the people suspected of robbing a 61-year-old man on a River North CTA Red Line platform.
WGNtv.com
Man arrested for fleeing in Niles following traffic stop
NILES, Ill. — A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Niles and subsequently crashing early Friday morning. Just after 1:45 a.m. an Niles police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2018 Cadillac XT5 in the 7100 block of North Caldwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle did not stop and was last seen traveling eastbound on Estes at a high-rate of speed.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
fox32chicago.com
At least ten cars crash on icy I-57 in Calumet Park
POSEN, Illinois - It was a terrifying and dangerous Sunday morning for drivers on I-57 in the Calumet Park area, when several cars crashed. "It's all ice," said Lamar Bruce, who stopped to help people who were involved in the accident. "The pavement is super icy. I couldn't just go around. You could tell someone was hurt. I had to stop and help."
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber on Green Line
SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn carjacking victim fights back
Two would-be carjackers picked on the wrong victim Wednesday afternoon in Oak Lawn. Two men armed with handguns attempted to carjack an unsuspecting victim about 3:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of West 89th Place, Oak Lawn police said in a release. The victim was able to gain access to...
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
Woman in custody after 3 children found unattended in NW Side home
CHICAGO - Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side. Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Three unattended minors, ages 2, 4...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of trying to disarm off-duty cop during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of trying to disarm an off-duty cop during an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon. Leevon Smith, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police say
Two drivers were killed in a north suburban head-on crash early, Illinois State Police said.
Comments / 0