POSEN, Illinois - It was a terrifying and dangerous Sunday morning for drivers on I-57 in the Calumet Park area, when several cars crashed. "It's all ice," said Lamar Bruce, who stopped to help people who were involved in the accident. "The pavement is super icy. I couldn't just go around. You could tell someone was hurt. I had to stop and help."

CALUMET PARK, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO