Daily Fantasy PGA Picks and Betting Guide for DraftKings & FanDuel – The American Express

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
2023 American Express one and done picks, sleepers, PGA Tour predictions, golf betting advice from top expert
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to the mainland for The American Express 2023 in La Quinta, Calif. this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 and will feature a star-studded field with 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world set to participate. Caesars Sportsbook lists world No. 4 Jon Rahm as the betting favorite at 11-2. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1), and Tony Finau (15-1). Other top contenders in The American Express field include Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1). The total tournament purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 3
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express. The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the third three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
CBS Sports
2023 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
While not technically a designated event on the PGA Tour's new playing schedule, the 2023 American Express will have the feel of one. Welcoming 10 of the top 20 players in the world, The American Express will feature a number of big names looking to kick start their new year.
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
EA Sports Sets Release Date for Long-Awaited Return of PGA Tour Video Game
The game’s producers promise unmatched realism, fidelity and attention to detail on your ‘Road to the Masters.’
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
Golf Digest
Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain
ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
Kang, Korda looking for good health as LPGA kicks off season
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A year ago, it took mental toughness for Danielle Kang to get across the finish line to win the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The conditions were unseasonably cold and breezy, and Kang was ready for everything that came her way. Mental toughness would come in handy later in her season, too, as Kang dealt with a spine on her tumor that kept her out of golf for three months. Likewise, Nelly Korda experienced a 2022 season that at times featured golf in her life and at times did not. Korda, who started last year at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, had surgery to alleviate a blood clot in a subclavian vein that formed in her left arm. Coming off a monster 2021 season — four victories, her first major, the No. 1 ranking and an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo — the 24-year-old American spent four months on the sideline early in 2022. She returned in June, struggling to find a rhythm before winning the Pelican Women’s Championship in November an hour up the road from her home in Bradenton.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour rookie makes back-to-back EAGLES to shoot best-ever score at La Quinta
PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson produced an incredible stretch of holes in the first round of The American Express on his way to carding a superb 62. Thompson, who came 16th in the Korn Ferry Tour Eligibility Points List in 2022, shot 7-under in his first six holes at La Quinta on Thursday which included back-to-back eagles.
Golf Digest
The $153 million question: Breaking down the PGA Tour’s response to LIV
If the LIV Golf brain trust put targets on its most desired defectors, Jon Rahm would be bigger than most. An international star who supports the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Ryder Cup stalwart and under-30 major-championship winner with two decades of competitive runway in front of him, Rahm would bring cachet—and the remaining years of major exemptions that come from his 2021 U.S. Open win.
Kevin Sutherland, Darren Clarke on top at Hualalai
American Kevin Sutherland and Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke shot matching 7-under-par 65s to tie for the first-round lead at the
Comments / 0