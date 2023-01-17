ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Fantasy PGA Picks and Betting Guide for DraftKings & FanDuel – The American Express

By Chris Durell
CBS Sports

2023 American Express one and done picks, sleepers, PGA Tour predictions, golf betting advice from top expert

After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to the mainland for The American Express 2023 in La Quinta, Calif. this week. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Jan. 19 and will feature a star-studded field with 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world set to participate. Caesars Sportsbook lists world No. 4 Jon Rahm as the betting favorite at 11-2. He is followed by Patrick Cantlay (19-2), Scottie Scheffler (11-1), and Tony Finau (15-1). Other top contenders in The American Express field include Xander Schauffele (19-1), Will Zalatoris (19-1), and Tom Kim (20-1). The total tournament purse is $8 million, with $1.44 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.
LA QUINTA, CA
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express. The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the third three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.
Tri-City Herald

LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions

Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Golf.com

TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff

After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
Golf Digest

Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain

ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
The Associated Press

Kang, Korda looking for good health as LPGA kicks off season

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A year ago, it took mental toughness for Danielle Kang to get across the finish line to win the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The conditions were unseasonably cold and breezy, and Kang was ready for everything that came her way. Mental toughness would come in handy later in her season, too, as Kang dealt with a spine on her tumor that kept her out of golf for three months. Likewise, Nelly Korda experienced a 2022 season that at times featured golf in her life and at times did not. Korda, who started last year at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, had surgery to alleviate a blood clot in a subclavian vein that formed in her left arm. Coming off a monster 2021 season — four victories, her first major, the No. 1 ranking and an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo — the 24-year-old American spent four months on the sideline early in 2022. She returned in June, struggling to find a rhythm before winning the Pelican Women’s Championship in November an hour up the road from her home in Bradenton.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

The $153 million question: Breaking down the PGA Tour’s response to LIV

If the LIV Golf brain trust put targets on its most desired defectors, Jon Rahm would be bigger than most. An international star who supports the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Ryder Cup stalwart and under-30 major-championship winner with two decades of competitive runway in front of him, Rahm would bring cachet—and the remaining years of major exemptions that come from his 2021 U.S. Open win.

