rchsprowler.com
Battle at the River
On Dec. 13 2022, the Lady Wildcats basketball team traveled to Buchanan to take on James River High School. Coming off a loss to Northside in the Jayden Baker Classic, the team looked to turn the table and come out with a win. The game started off fast with the Cats getting a bucket on their first two positions.
rchsprowler.com
RCHS Boys Basketball Takes on the Cougars of Stuarts Draft
The Wildcats beat out the Stuarts Draft Cougars for their 6th consecutive victory Jan. 11. With many team members out sick, the remaining ‘Cats had to pick up the extra slack. Head Coach Robert Winfield could not even make it for the match at Stuarts Draft High School due to illness so the retired head coach, Daryll Plogger, stepped in to coach the ‘Cats to a victory. The final score proved that they battled for every point in order to secure the win.
rchsprowler.com
Cats’ Swim to the Win
On January 6, the RCHS swim team hosted Turner Ashby High School(TA). The boys team defeated TA with an 87-64 score. Prior to the meet, the team honored seven seniors who were awarded with a poster and flowers. Senior Maxwell Johnson gives his thoughts on how senior night went. “Senior...
pagevalleynews.com
Bulldogs name longtime assistant as new head football coach
LURAY, Jan. 19 — During closed session at last week’s meeting, the Page County School Board approved the hiring of longtime assistant Lynn Hamilton, as the new head football coach for the Luray Bulldogs. Hamilton has been with the LHS football program since 1993 in a variety of...
jerryratcliffe.com
Trio of Wahoo recruits nominated for McDonald’s All-American squads
Three future UVA men’s and women’s basketball recruits have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games. Blake Buchanan of Lake City High School in Idaho, who signed with the Cavaliers in November, has been nominated to the boys team, while a pair of Virginia women’s team signees, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson, have been nominated for the girls team. A total of 722 girls and boys have been nominated for the teams.
Three Late Virginia Football Transfers Enroll at UVA for the Spring Semester
Defensive backs Cam'Ron Kelly and Tayvonn Kyle and offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna have enrolled at Virginia for this semester
NBC 29 News
UVA Baseball season off to strong start
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
Five Observations From Virginia's High-Scoring Win Over Virginia Tech
Analyzing UVA's 78-68 victory over the Hokies in the Commonwealth Clash
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech, Virginia, both ranked in three preseason college baseball polls
Virginia Tech and Virginia are getting plenty of preseason plaudits from the college baseball cognoscenti. The Hokies are 14th in the preseason D1Baseball.com poll, five spots ahead of #19 Virginia there. Perfect Game has Virginia Tech at 15, and Virginia at 19. Then the final poll out at this early...
wfxrtv.com
Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report
SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Inside Nova
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
WHSV
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
