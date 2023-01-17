ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Defiance, VA

rchsprowler.com

Battle at the River

On Dec. 13 2022, the Lady Wildcats basketball team traveled to Buchanan to take on James River High School. Coming off a loss to Northside in the Jayden Baker Classic, the team looked to turn the table and come out with a win. The game started off fast with the Cats getting a bucket on their first two positions.
BUCHANAN, VA
rchsprowler.com

RCHS Boys Basketball Takes on the Cougars of Stuarts Draft

The Wildcats beat out the Stuarts Draft Cougars for their 6th consecutive victory Jan. 11. With many team members out sick, the remaining ‘Cats had to pick up the extra slack. Head Coach Robert Winfield could not even make it for the match at Stuarts Draft High School due to illness so the retired head coach, Daryll Plogger, stepped in to coach the ‘Cats to a victory. The final score proved that they battled for every point in order to secure the win.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
rchsprowler.com

Cats’ Swim to the Win

On January 6, the RCHS swim team hosted Turner Ashby High School(TA). The boys team defeated TA with an 87-64 score. Prior to the meet, the team honored seven seniors who were awarded with a poster and flowers. Senior Maxwell Johnson gives his thoughts on how senior night went. “Senior...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bulldogs name longtime assistant as new head football coach

LURAY, Jan. 19 — During closed session at last week’s meeting, the Page County School Board approved the hiring of longtime assistant Lynn Hamilton, as the new head football coach for the Luray Bulldogs. Hamilton has been with the LHS football program since 1993 in a variety of...
LURAY, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Trio of Wahoo recruits nominated for McDonald’s All-American squads

Three future UVA men’s and women’s basketball recruits have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American games. Blake Buchanan of Lake City High School in Idaho, who signed with the Cavaliers in November, has been nominated to the boys team, while a pair of Virginia women’s team signees, Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson, have been nominated for the girls team. A total of 722 girls and boys have been nominated for the teams.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball season off to strong start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - College baseball season is just around the corner and the University of Virginia is expected to start the season off strong. The ‘Hoos have ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball preseason Top 25. The University of Virginia is one of seven ACC teams in the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report

SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition

The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious …. The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA

