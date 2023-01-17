The Wildcats beat out the Stuarts Draft Cougars for their 6th consecutive victory Jan. 11. With many team members out sick, the remaining ‘Cats had to pick up the extra slack. Head Coach Robert Winfield could not even make it for the match at Stuarts Draft High School due to illness so the retired head coach, Daryll Plogger, stepped in to coach the ‘Cats to a victory. The final score proved that they battled for every point in order to secure the win.

