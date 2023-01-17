Spending time in nature has been shown to benefit mental health, and natural environments are often associated with positive moods and feelings of restoration. Research into this phenomenon has focused on the effects of landscapes and natural features – such as mountains, lakes and forests – on our sense of wellbeing. But a recent study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, suggests it is not only these enduring features of a landscape that bring therapeutic value. Temporary natural events like sunsets that take place on a daily basis may be just as important when we attribute value to a landscape.

2 DAYS AGO