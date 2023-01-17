Read full article on original website
Related
“Climate trauma” chronically affects survivors of wildfires
In November 2018, the Camp Fire – one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history – wiped out 239 square miles, destroying 18,804 structures and killing 85 people. Three years later, a team of researchers led by the University of California, San Diego examined the psychological consequences of this devastating fire, and found that exposure to “climate trauma” resulted in increased mental health problems, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or depression.
Sunsets have a "wow" factor that adds value to landscapes
Spending time in nature has been shown to benefit mental health, and natural environments are often associated with positive moods and feelings of restoration. Research into this phenomenon has focused on the effects of landscapes and natural features – such as mountains, lakes and forests – on our sense of wellbeing. But a recent study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, suggests it is not only these enduring features of a landscape that bring therapeutic value. Temporary natural events like sunsets that take place on a daily basis may be just as important when we attribute value to a landscape.
Squirrels gamble to increase evolutionary fitness
Many people buy lottery tickets regularly in the hope that, at one point, they will win the grand prize. Despite the significant financial cost of playing the lottery numbers frequently, the possible payoff is large enough to make it worthwhile. According to a recent study led by the University of...
Forests face threats from multiple industries
Scientists have long argued that intact forests are major climate regulators and harbors of biodiversity. Unfortunately, such forests are currently disappearing at an alarming rate. While agriculture has previously been considered the main culprit behind forest loss, a new study led by Fudan University in China has found that multiple industries are in fact to blame too.
Just one degree of warming can change a species
It only takes one degree of warming to change a species, according to a new study led by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. The researchers looked at the climate responses of individual species by analyzing natural history collections, which they say are an underexploited resource for long-term ecological research.
Loneliness among college students linked to unhealthy diets
Feelings of loneliness have dramatically increased among college students in the last decade, according to the National College Health Assessment. In addition, a recent survey revealed that 44 percent of U.S. college students reported weight gain that placed them in a category of being overweight or obese. Previous research has...
Alcohol use linked to internet addiction
A new study published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine has identified several genes and their variants that trigger a variety of addictive behaviors. Besides confirming previous discoveries that addiction could be genetically determined, these recent findings also indicate possible overlaps between different types of disorders influenced by the same genes.
Why do some leaves live longer than others?
Tree leaves have highly different lifespans. For instance, monkey puzzle tree leaves can live for over two decades, and Picea growing in the Chinese Gongga Mountains can thrive for thousands of years, growing in harsh environments with leaves that last about 20 years. On the other hand, maple leaves last only a season, and blueberry leaves may survive for just three months.
