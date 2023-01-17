Read full article on original website
housebeautiful.com
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
TechRadar
How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)
Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
This Cozy Fleece Cardigan Comes in 38 Colors, and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Like Wearing a Blanket’
It has 9,700 five-star ratings.
This Is What Those Big White Balls on Top of Cruise Ships Are
Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or a newbie on the high seas, the thrill of boarding a cruise ship at the beginning of your voyage never goes away. Sure, the ocean is huge, but your new floating home is big enough to take on the seven seas. Standing on the dock, you’ll look up—and up and up—to decks filled with food and fun. Massive ocean liners are triumphs of engineering crowned with … wait, what are the big balls on cruise ships?
tinyhousetalk.com
The Zephyr Van Sleeps 3 & Has Indoor Shower
Here’s a professionally-built van by Boho.Life. It’s been on the road since October 2022, but the owner got a new job without a remote work option, so Zephyr is for sale in Colorado. This rig includes an indoor bathroom that takes up just over 4 square feet! A...
Converted 6x6 With Trailer Is An Overlanding Home For Family Of Five
Living on the road is a dream many people share, even if you only live vicariously through YouTube. It's fun to see how people manage daily life, living out of small spaces while roaming the countryside. Adding children into the mix creates a whole new set of challenges, but in the case of this family of five, it seems they've adjusted just fine.
livingetc.com
10 cozy minimalist living rooms you could hunker down in all winter
One of the most liveable interior design trends to come out of 2022 was the way minimalism went warm. It evolved into a softer, more inviting and cozier aesthetic. ‘Soft minimalism’, as it’s becoming known, encompasses richer hues, rounded edges and imperfect, organic materials. “For us 'minimalism'...
tinyhousetalk.com
Health Professional’s Office Tiny Home
This 13-foot tiny house was designed as an office for a health professional, and I can hardly think of a more lovely spot to have an office visit! There’s a comfortable bench for patients, a consultation desk with sleek chairs, and even a 3/4 bathroom with a shower. A...
Get In Here Plant Lovers — Indoor Plants Are Up To 49% Off Today
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nothing makes your house feel more like a home than a beautiful indoor plant. Indoor plants are not only a great addition to your decor, but they also have been proven to purify the air in a room and improve your mood. Right now, interested shoppers can get select Costa Indoor Plants up to 49% off. This is a stellar deal and a great way to spruce your home up in the new year. This sale includes many popular types of indoor plants, many...
Jalopnik
Winnebago Turned Ford’s E-Transit Into an Electric Adventure Van
“Take only photos, leave only footprints” is a corny saying I like batting around every time I head out into the wilderness. It’s all about leaving nature where nature belongs and heading home without a trace. But if your only method of getting into the countryside means leaving a cloud of toxic gases in your wake, can anyone ever really stick to this cheesy mantra?
tinyhousetalk.com
The Fox Tiny House for Family of Three
Soren and his parents purchased this beautiful tiny house from Baluchon which they’re taking to a home in the Alps. He loves foxes, and chose to name their tiny house “Fox” in Danish. He has a spot on the couch-to-bed in the living room, while his parents have a queen bed in the ladder-accessible loft.
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of 7 Living Full-Time RV Life for 3 Years
You might think a family of 7 would try out tiny living for a few months and discover it just doesn’t work, but that wasn’t the case for this family! They’ve been on the road now in two different RVs for more than 3 years. They renovated...
mensjournal.com
Hit The Trails In These Salewa Raven 3 GTX Hiking Boots
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. One of the best ways to...
mensjournal.com
Every Room is A Gym With This TRX Strong Suspension Trainer
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. So many people are looking for...
CONTEMPORIST
Blue Tiles Cover The Exterior Of This House With A Twisted Roof
Architecture firm Mecanoo has designed a new house in Schoorl, a village in the Netherlands, that has an exterior covered in blue tiles. The eye-catching exterior design also includes a twisting roof created as a result of two overlapping shapes. The exterior of the house is clad in a single...
BHG
The Living Wall Is the Natural Next Step for Decorating with Plants
There’s no denying that houseplants have been having a moment—a years-long one. Between the rise of biophilic design and the return of the ’70s-style indoor jungle aesthetic, the desire to bring even a tiny piece of nature indoors has never been stronger. Enter the internet’s newest houseplant trend: living walls. A truly unique way to blend nature and interior decor, living walls introduce living art into the home.
mensjournal.com
Immerse Yourself at Home With This Platin Surround Sound System
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. The big game is right around...
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of 5 in Renovated 1998 Military Rig
About three years ago, this awesome family sold their house and decided to live a totally unconventional life in a 1998 military vehicle converted into a truly spectacular home on wheels. They put a kitchen closet to the cab that can fit food for about 8 days of off-grid overlanding.
FASHION Magazine |
Welcome to “Vanilla Girl” Winter
From cream cable-knit sweaters and beige fuzzy socks to ivory-hued loungewear, here's everything you need to start your #vanillagirl era. Grab your cream-coloured cashmere, it’s officially #vanillagirl winter. All about soft, cozy looks, the vanilla girl wraps herself in lush neutrals, likes to cuddle up in her ivory silk pyjamas and takes vanilla santal-scented bubble baths. As an extension of the “clean girl” aesthetic and “sad beige” trend, the vanilla girl is all about channelling the scent, taste, colour and texture of vanilla. She’s like the little sister of the “coastal grandmother” — more ecru knits, fewer stripes and boat totes. On TikTok, the #vanillagirl hashtag has amassed over 330 million views, while Google searches for “vanilla girl” had increased by 78% at the end of 2022, according to clothing brand Pour Moi.
