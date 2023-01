HOLMAN’S BRIDGE - A graveside funeral service for Monica Townsend Hornsby, 57, of the Holman’s Bridge Community, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January, 20, 2023 at the Blackville Cemetery, with the Reverend Jeffrey Ray officiating. Monica passed away January 17, 2023.

BLACKVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO