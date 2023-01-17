ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it's too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. "It's going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive," DeSantis said […]
floridaconstructionnews.com

Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties

Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
floridianpress.com

DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they'll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […]
Florida Phoenix

Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?

At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County's Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton's frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. "Yet another month has passed, Newton said. "In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It's […]
TheDailyBeast

Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics, which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read it at Florida Politics
iheart.com

South Florida Leads in Inflation & Deep State Takeaways – Top 3 Takeaways

Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..
wuwf.org

Land deals could aid wildlife corridor

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and...
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for 'scholarships' or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […]
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
