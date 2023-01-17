Read full article on original website
Related
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
mynews13.com
Experts discuss the future of Florida citrus production
TALLAHASSEE — Citrus experts addressed the Florida Senate in Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss the current state, and future, of their industry. Members of the Florida Senate Committee on Agriculture talked about everything from orange juice production and the problems of citrus greening, to this past year's back-to-back hurricanes. Experts...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
flkeysnews.com
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About Florida Rep’s Advice to Buy Chickens, Not Eggs
You've probably noticed that the price of eggs has skyrocketed. To fight this egg inflation, Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna recommends buying chickens instead. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this pricey issue.
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
iheart.com
South Florida Leads in Inflation & Deep State Takeaways – Top 3 Takeaways
Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
Decline in RV sales could signal recession is coming
Trading in your home for an RV? It’s an option one young couple at the Florida RV SuperShow are now exploring. They are putting their home on the market and choosing a new home with wheels.
DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it’s too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. “It’s going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
islandernews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Florida history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
businessobserverfl.com
Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market
Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
Comments / 2