Mo’ money, but still much more work to do. As in literally if you’re attempting to keep pace with inflation in South Florida. It’s been a minute, or approximately 604,800 of them, give or take – since the average one of us working schlubs wasn’t falling further behind due to the impact ‘Bidenflation in South Florida. Tuesday brought a dose of good news on wage growth, that’s still tempered by the cost of our daily realities. ADP’s PayInsight’s report showed median incomes continued to surge above the national average in Florida, up 7.7% year-over-year most recently, which is especially helpful because median wages are still a bit below the national norm within our state, but... it’s still not at a level keeping up with inflation in South Florida. If you’ve heard about the inflation rate coming down but have been thinking you’re not seeing or feeling it... It’s not your imagination. Whatever the inflation rate has been in any given month during this now fourteen-month bout of especially high inflation, it’s been much higher in South Florida. You can call it the price of paradise premium. While the most recent inflation rate nationally is 6.5%, ours is still far higher than that. In fact, right now, it’s higher than anywhere else... The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro currently sports an inflation rate of 9.9% - which is..

1 DAY AGO