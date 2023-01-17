ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ian estimated agriculture damages tops $1B

A soon-to-be-released report will estimate Florida’s agriculture industry sustained about $1.07 billion in damages from Hurricane Ian, with growers of citrus, vegetable and horticultural crops taking the biggest hits from the wind, rains and flooding. But citrus growers think the estimate doesn’t show the full damage from the storm....
Land deals could aid wildlife corridor

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost billions of dollars and...
Florida universities spend millions on diversity, equity, inclusion

Some Florida universities are spending millions of dollars on programs and other expenses related to diversity, equity and inclusion — as Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration target “trendy ideology” on campuses. Chris Spencer, director of DeSantis’ Office of Policy and Budget, in a Dec. 28 memo...
School superintendents blame unions for teacher pay raise snag

Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises - and school superintendents are blaming the unions. They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.
State considers greater scrutiny of school library books, warns staff that 'violations' could be cri

School librarians risk committing a crime if they loan out materials that are considered “harmful to minors”, the Florida Department of Education has warned. The state Board of Education will meet Wednesday to discuss and vote on new proposed standards aimed at increasing scrutiny of library books — and the new guidance for district staff is to “err on the side of caution” when selecting books for school libraries.
FLORIDA STATE

