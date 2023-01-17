ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers

For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker

Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA

