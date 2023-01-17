Read full article on original website
Related
Backyard chickens solve the egg shortage, but is it worth it?
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the price of eggs more than double over the last year and some reported shortages, some consumers are looking at raising chickens in their backyards.As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, that may be fun for some, but not always the best economic decision.Jody Choder never has an egg shortage at her home in Highland Park.She has 15 chickens in her backyard."They're a lot of fun to have. You've got eggs every day," says Choder. "But I don't think they're really cost benefited if you think you're going to save money by having chickens and not...
WFAA
Tips on raising chickens in your backyard
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. What you need to start raising backyard chickens.
Best Places to See Beautiful Bluebonnets in Texas in 2023
There are a few things that Texans love to discuss such as the deliciousness of Whataburger, how great Buc-ee's and HEB are, and how beautiful it is to see bluebonnets. But Texas is a gigantic state so where exactly can you find these stunning flowers? Recently I was talking with some family who have property in the Hill Country, and they said we just need to come visit them when we want to see bluebonnets. So, if you are trying to see Bluebonnets here are some of the best places to see them.
High egg prices may tempt you to start your own backyard flock, but chickens carry some health risks
With egg prices rising, more people may be shopping for their own backyard chicken flock.
America’s Feral Hog Problem Started With Only… 13 Pigs?
If you live in the South, and a quickly growing number of other regions, there is a nuisance animal that is almost impossible to ignore. According to a 2020 report by Texas Parks & Wildlife, the population of wild hogs in the United States grew from 2.4 million to 6.9 million, just between 1982 and 2016. It continues to grow at high rates (18-21% per year) due to a “high reproduction rate, generalist diet, and lack of natural predators.” In the same time frame, feral hogs have expanded their range from 18 states to 35.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
One Green Planet
Over 40 Vultures Mysteriously Found Dead Around Water Tower in North Carolina
Wildlife experts are working to solve a mystery after over 40 vultures were found dead surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. 40-50 vultures were piled in a 100-yard radius around a water tower in North Carolina. American Wildlife Refuge worker Paul MacKinnon said that he believes the birds appear to have been poisoned. Other wildlife experts however believe that it could be the Avian flu, as a wildlife sanctuary reported that the bird flu was spreading across the eastern part of North Carolina.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
studyfinds.org
Best Ways To Get Rid Of Mice: Top 5 Tips For Eliminating Rodents From Your Home
Seeing suspicious activity around your house, particularly around the kitchen area? Your home might also be housing some uninvited guests. Living with mice can not only be unsettling, it can be unsanitary. Even if you don’t have an aversion to the small furry beasts, mice can carry diseases and pass them to you or your pets through their saliva, feces, or other insects like fleas or ticks. If you’re looking for the best ways to get rid of mice, look no further.
Centre Daily
Fleshy, parasitic plant identified by scientists smells like poop — for a good reason
Scientists have identified a new species of an African plant known for its putrid smell. The Hydnora plant genus got an up-close examination of what differs among its plants in a review by U.K. and U.S scientists published in bioRxiv that has not yet been peer reviewed. The plant genus was first identified in 1775 and has included eight species.
Pesky Feral Hog Chases Helpless Guy Up A Tree
Lesson learned: Don’t ever find yourself defenseless against a feral hog in the swamp. There’s one thing for certain about the creatures, and it’s that they’re the most invasive, good for nothin’ creatures on this planet. Seriously, they’re good for absolutely nothing besides ruining property...
BBC
Noah's Ark Zoo Farm animals enjoy recycled Christmas trees
Elephants, rhinos, meerkats and lions are enjoying "their own late Christmas" with recycled trees at a zoo. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has teamed up with North Somerset Council to chip trees for its animals. "The whole point of this is to give our Christmas trees a second life," said Larry...
A homeowner finds a massive hive with 222 pounds of honey in the walls of their old home
It is not unusual to have a beehive built into the walls of some old homes. In some cases, the homeowners may have intentionally built a wall hive so that they could gather honey whenever they wanted.
beefmagazine.com
Cattle care tips when the temperature drops well below freezing
The extreme late December drop in temperatures drove many to retreat to the indoors to stay warm, but for beef cattle out on pasture, bedding in a warm barn is not always an option, said the experts at Kansas State University's Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast.
Farming Mushrooms On Cardboard!
Last time, I talked about how easy it is to grow dandelions in a garden or on a piece of land you want to easily grow a low-maintenance edible crop on. Now, I want to talk about another low-maintenance food that you can easily grow. There are plenty of environments you can grow it in, but you can easily grow it indoors if you do not have a lot of outdoor space or room to raise crops. Heck, you can even grow this particular kind of food without even having traditional soil to grow it on. This little article is here to teach you how to grow some delicious mushrooms: a kind of easily growable food you can even grow on a piece of cardboard!
birdsandblooms.com
American Crow: Everything You Should Know
It’s pretty much impossible to miss an American crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos). These large, completely black birds in the corvid family tend to travel in flocks ranging from a handful of birds into the hundreds of thousands. Crows can measure up to 20 inches from their large, thick beak to their tail, and they can weigh as much as 20 ounces.
Clayton News Daily
Mystery Plant: Honey locust, Gleditsia triacanthos
It's the branch of a tree, but this tree is no good for a tree house. Take a look at the thorns, which can be found up and down the trunk, and also potently arming the branches. You won't be inclined to fool around with these stickers, as they really mean business, sometimes up to 5 inches long, needle-sharp, and often divided at the base: the species' scientific name means "three-spined." No other tree in our part of the world has thorns quite this size, which makes identification very easy. These are "true" thorns, in that they contain sap-conducting tissues, which are continuous with the interior of the tree trunk. (Birders will be familiar with the shrike, or "butcher bird," which uses these thorns for impaling prey: a grisly lunch.)
Woman issues warning to always wash vegetables after spotting bugs in broccoli
A woman has shared a clip showing why it's important that you always wash your veggies before tucking in. When it comes to cooking, I think the world is split into camps; those who make sure all fruit and veg is washed before they prepare it and those who reckon it’s fine to go as is.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
6 ways to keep critters out of your garden
Small critters, like squirrels, rabbits, moles, rodents, larger creatures, such as raccoons, deer or bears, and even pets roaming the neighborhood can damage your garden and lawn. You can often distinguish the type of animals destroying your greenery or produce with paw or hoof prints, the destruction left behind, such as tunnels or bark damage, and even their droppings.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0