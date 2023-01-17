It's the branch of a tree, but this tree is no good for a tree house. Take a look at the thorns, which can be found up and down the trunk, and also potently arming the branches. You won't be inclined to fool around with these stickers, as they really mean business, sometimes up to 5 inches long, needle-sharp, and often divided at the base: the species' scientific name means "three-spined." No other tree in our part of the world has thorns quite this size, which makes identification very easy. These are "true" thorns, in that they contain sap-conducting tissues, which are continuous with the interior of the tree trunk. (Birders will be familiar with the shrike, or "butcher bird," which uses these thorns for impaling prey: a grisly lunch.)

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO