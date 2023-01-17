Twitter really wants those free speech-hating brands to come back to its platform. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Twitter has reached out to at least some brands with an offer to match their advertising spending on its social media platform. The effort, according to the report, is a strategy being deployed by the business in an attempt to bring back significant advertisers who have stopped spending ad dollars with the company since Elon Musk’s takeover last year.

3 DAYS AGO