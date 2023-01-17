Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Networks Invite Media Agencies To Join Measurement Joint Industry Committee
The media companies looking to form a joint industry committee to create standards for audience measurement have formally invited media agencies to join the organization. Letters were sent to all of the major agency holding companies Wednesday asking them to participate. The JIC was announced a week ago to promote...
Benzinga
MediaSoft's Dental Content Marketing Services to Grow & Promote Clinics Released
With 2023 set to break new content marketing records across industries, MediaSoft introduces a revamped multi-channel marketing solution for dental practices in the US and beyond. Wan Chai, Hong Kong - January 19, 2023 — Now including custom ultra-specific branded content across six media types, MediaSoft's dental marketing solutions bring...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
Twitter is offering brands up to $250,000 in free ads on its platform
Twitter really wants those free speech-hating brands to come back to its platform. As The Wall Street Journal reported, Twitter has reached out to at least some brands with an offer to match their advertising spending on its social media platform. The effort, according to the report, is a strategy being deployed by the business in an attempt to bring back significant advertisers who have stopped spending ad dollars with the company since Elon Musk’s takeover last year.
Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX's new CEO trade attacks on asset recovery: 'He thinks everything is one big honey pot'
The new FTX chief also said he's open to rebooting the collapsed crypto exchange and resuming operations if that creates more value for customers.
FTC opens claims process for AT&T customers who experienced data throttling
A new claims process has been opened for former and current AT&T customers who have yet to receive compensation in connection to a data-throttling lawsuit, federal regulators said.
Intuit Mailchimp Launches Campaign Manager and Webhooks
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, is launching Campaign Manager, a new way for marketers to plan, execute, and track their marketing campaigns across multiple channels—like email, text messaging, social media ads, and direct mail—and view how their campaign is performing in one calendar view. Campaign Manager will be available to Mailchimp customers with Standard and Premium plans worldwide on January 25th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005292/en/ Campaign Manager gives marketers a holistic view of their campaigns in Mailchimp. (Photo: Business Wire)
nftevening.com
Moonpay Acquires Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift
Moonpay, a crypto payment service, has just acquired Web3 creative agency Nightshift. The aim in this is to further Moonpay’s mission and provide a complete set of Web3 services to its clients. Moonpay’s Aquisition of Nightshift. Nightshift, the Toronto-based Web3 agency, is being acquired by Moonpay to provide...
salestechstar.com
LTK Releases 2023 State of Creator Guided Shopping Trends Report
Creators become pivotal across marketing channels as sales from short-form video triple, influencer-generated content outperforms and consumers prefer authenticity. Over the past year the influencer marketing industry remained resilient and continued to grow in its role and impact for marketers, reaching an estimated value of $16.4 billion1. And, in 2023, the creator marketing industry shows no signs of slowing down. LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform and global creator marketing platform, released its State of Creator Guided Shopping Trends Report to help brands as they look to harness the power of creators to grow their business.
nexttv.com
PadSquad Working With Innovid on Interactive CTV Advertising
PadSquad, which creates interactive and shoppable digital ads, said it is working with Innovid to expand into connected TV. “Streaming is the dominant way people consume popular content today, and yet TV ads still look the same as they did in the twentieth century,” said Lance Wolder, head of marketing at PadSquad. “It’s about time video creative formats evolve to complement and enhance the streaming experience.”
TechCrunch
Connect and collaborate with new founders at TechCrunch Early Stage 2023
Click and save: Buy an early-bird ticket now, and you’ll save $200. Whether you’re still in the idea stage, working full-time while building your business on the side, or hard at work bootstrapping, TC Early Stage cuts through the hype and focuses on information to help you increase your knowledge, build your startup and improve your business future.
thefastmode.com
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
salestechstar.com
Deliverect Announces Integration With the Toast Platform to Help Restaurants Drive More Revenue Through Their Delivery Channels
Deliverect, a global scale-up that simplifies digital orders for restaurants, announced that it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem so restaurants can manage online orders from their Toast point of sale (POS) with ease. Deliverect allows a restaurant to integrate all online orders (i.e., delivery, pickup, and tableside ordering apps)...
