Android Police

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing

Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
Android Police

Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps

With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
The Verge

YouTube’s testing free ad-supported TV channels

YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that show content from certain media companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The concept is similar to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences built into TVs from companies like Samsung, LG, and Vizio — there will be a “hub” that lets you pick what you want to watch.
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
dallasexpress.com

YouTube Tests ‘FAST’ Streaming Channels

YouTube is testing a new ad-supported channel service in an effort to compete with Roku, Paramount Global’s Pluto TV, and Fox Corporation’s Tubi. The channel service is called “FAST,” short for “free, ad-supported streaming TV channels.” The experimental service appears on the “movies and TV page” for participating users.
Android Authority

Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch

Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Android Authority

How to delete a Slack channel (or archive it)

Clean up that Slack workspace and get rid of the Secret Santa 2020 channel. When companies wanted to have long online conversations, the norm was to start long Gmail threads. Those days are starting to disappear with the rising popularity of Slack. Slack is a chat room app that lets you instantly set up channels (or rooms.) Each channel is meant for one specific topic, and the channel setup makes it easy to keep topics separated and for only the relevant employees to be involved in those discussions. Here’s how to delete a Slack channel if you don’t need it anymore. We will also look at how to archive a Slack channel if you’re not quite ready to bid it farewell.
Engadget

Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices

The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
CNET

The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near

Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
Android Authority

Best free streaming services: FreeVee, PlutoTV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Android Authority

Apple reveals new Macs, including a $600 Mac Mini

Apple is bringing refreshed Macbook Pro models, but the new Mac Mini seems to deliver a ton of bang for your buck. Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro models and a Mac Mini. The MacBook Pro models come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, while the Mac Mini...

