Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints
A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints. Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users. Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions...
How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Netflix is one of the best streaming services giving you access to award-winning TV shows and movies. One of the best things about Netflix is you can watch it on any device. Whether you want to catch your favorite movie on a big screen using an Android TV box or watch it on your Android phone, you can do it on Netflix. Netflix allows users to download movies for offline viewing on several devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Windows machines, and Chromebooks.
Amazon doesn’t want Fire TV to play nice with content discovery apps
With so many streaming services jostling for your attention, it makes sense to centralize your watchlist with a service like Plex Discover to make keeping track of your shows more convenient. Even TV operating systems like Google TV and Fire TV have started offering their own solutions for recommendations and watchlist management. But Amazon is going a little overboard with promoting its own alternative aggressively by thwarting third-party content discovery apps.
The Verge
YouTube’s testing free ad-supported TV channels
YouTube is testing free ad-supported TV channels that show content from certain media companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The concept is similar to services like Pluto TV, Roku’s Live TV channels, or the experiences built into TVs from companies like Samsung, LG, and Vizio — there will be a “hub” that lets you pick what you want to watch.
ZDNet
How to stream from your iPhone to your TV using AirPlay or screen mirroring
AirPlay from Apple allows iPhone users to mirror their screen on a TV, so they can play their videos and music, or view pictures. We'll specifically focus on a few different ways to do that. Also: How to connect your laptop to a TV -- quickly and easily. If you...
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
dallasexpress.com
YouTube Tests ‘FAST’ Streaming Channels
YouTube is testing a new ad-supported channel service in an effort to compete with Roku, Paramount Global’s Pluto TV, and Fox Corporation’s Tubi. The channel service is called “FAST,” short for “free, ad-supported streaming TV channels.” The experimental service appears on the “movies and TV page” for participating users.
Android Authority
Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch
Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Android Authority
How to delete a Slack channel (or archive it)
Clean up that Slack workspace and get rid of the Secret Santa 2020 channel. When companies wanted to have long online conversations, the norm was to start long Gmail threads. Those days are starting to disappear with the rising popularity of Slack. Slack is a chat room app that lets you instantly set up channels (or rooms.) Each channel is meant for one specific topic, and the channel setup makes it easy to keep topics separated and for only the relevant employees to be involved in those discussions. Here’s how to delete a Slack channel if you don’t need it anymore. We will also look at how to archive a Slack channel if you’re not quite ready to bid it farewell.
Engadget
Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices
The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
How To Transfer A Video From An iPhone To A PC
Though the iPhone works best with Apple's Mac lineup, you're not out of luck when it comes to transferring videos from the handset to your Windows PC.
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: FreeVee, PlutoTV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That's why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Android Authority
Apple reveals new Macs, including a $600 Mac Mini
Apple is bringing refreshed Macbook Pro models, but the new Mac Mini seems to deliver a ton of bang for your buck. Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro models and a Mac Mini. The MacBook Pro models come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, while the Mac Mini...
