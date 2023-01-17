ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tom Handy

Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden

As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed

Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
TEXAS STATE
thevindicator.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Senate’s Budget for Texas

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today upon the filing of the Senate’s Budget for Texas, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:. “Today, Senate Finance Chair Huffman filed SB 1, the Senate’s proposed state budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. I thank Chair Huffman for her tireless work during the interim to introduce this budget. I think she did an outstanding job. I also want to thank my budget team who worked alongside Chair Huffman for their hard work to reflect Texas conservative priorities.
TEXAS STATE
Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills

The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
TEXAS STATE

