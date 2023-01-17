Read full article on original website
Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden
As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.
Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
Meet the Latest Wingnuts to Join the State Board of Ed
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist. A newly elected band of bankrupt, bought, and criminal-abetting representatives joined the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) this year. The 15-member SBOE sets curriculum standards; reviews and updates instructional materials; makes decisions on new charter school applications; and oversees the state’s Permanent School Fund—a $56 billion endowment that gives Texas local public schools another form of revenue besides tax dollars.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on the Senate’s Budget for Texas
AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement today upon the filing of the Senate’s Budget for Texas, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston:. “Today, Senate Finance Chair Huffman filed SB 1, the Senate’s proposed state budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. I thank Chair Huffman for her tireless work during the interim to introduce this budget. I think she did an outstanding job. I also want to thank my budget team who worked alongside Chair Huffman for their hard work to reflect Texas conservative priorities.
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previews push for school choice and property tax cuts in third inaugural address
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previewed a push for school vouchers and more parental influence over curriculum as part of an effort to "empower parents" in his inaugural address Tuesday in Austin.
Final border wall contract awarded until Texas lawmakers OK more money
The Texas Facilities Commission on Thursday approved a $137 million contract to a Texas company to continue building the state's border wall, at less money than recently awarded to a private border wall builder. But no more contracts will be awarded until the Texas Legislature approves more border security funds.
Governor Greg Abbott names property tax reform, education as top priorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick were sworn in for each of their respective third terms in office on Tuesday, where they touted their conservative records as successes in the state's history. Both Abbott and Patrick were first elected to the state's highest offices...
Texans Could See the Biggest Property Tax Cut According to Governor Abbott and Lt. Governor Patrick
On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was sworn into office for his third term as Texas governor. For this term, he has probably seen complaints from Texans about property taxes. So he and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick both provided a hint at what they are working on for local Texans.
Texas Wants to Know: Can Texas lawmakers ban minors from social media?
Social media has been an integral part of our lives for years now. While there are benefits to using social media there are also some negative effects, especially for young people.
‘Racism is still alive’: Texas Democrats push to end Confederate Heroes Day
Three days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Texas will observe the state holiday of Confederate Heroes Day on Thursday. Democrats in the Texas House say it should be the last time.
Yes, Texas has a state holiday called 'Confederate Heroes' Day'
AUSTIN, Texas — Most Texans are aware of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year. But many may be unaware of the quite different state holiday that is observed on Jan. 19. "Confederate Heroes' Day" falls on Confederate general Robert...
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Bill Proposed On Texas Election Violations
State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties, has proposed a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law. Slaton’s bill would also allow prosecutors to be removed from office if found guilty of ignoring election laws. Organizations like the ACLU argue the bill would give AG Ken Paxton power that the state’s highest criminal court previously ruled he doesn’t have.
Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized President Biden to his face during a trip to survey the border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott has been one of the most vocal critics of President Biden since he took office. The Texas governor has routinely criticized his laws and policies, especially regarding immigration, and often blasts Biden on social media and TV appearances.
Texas Democrats File Sweep Of Trans Protection Bills
The Republican war on trans people in Texas is likely to heat up this year, but Democrats have filed a raft of bills in the 88th Legislative Session that aim to protect trans people. State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) filed House Bill 256 in November. The bill would include...
Southeast Texas political analyst discusses chances of Texas expanding legalized gambling in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House of Representatives Speaker, Southeast Texas native Dade Phelan said he's open to resort-style casinos in Texas. He said he thinks voters would approve the expansion of gaming in the Lone Star State. Casinos and sports betting companies are making another big push this year....
