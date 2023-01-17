Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Related
NFL
NFL Announces Teams for 2023 International Games
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to England. The Jaguars will...
NFL
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace challenge of road playoff game: 'It's you against the world'
Joe Burrow has been here before. A year ago, Burrow's upstart Bengals tore through the AFC, winning their first playoff game at home before embarking on a grueling two-game road trip that each ended in heart-stopping fashion. Both wins (over the top-seeded Titans and the powerhouse Chiefs) required Burrow to find a way to move the ball while under constant duress thanks to his battered offensive line.
NFL
Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he delves into who would benefit most from finishing this season on top. The goal of every NFL player, coach and executive is as simple as...
NFL
NFL Grants 69 Players Special Eligibility For 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL announced the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. Each of...
NFL
NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023
The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season. Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
NFL
Jaguars built turnaround through highly productive 2022 free-agent class
The NFL's worst team, preparing to make the No. 1 overall selection again with another new coach, was the biggest story of free agency last March. Over the first two days of free agency, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke splurged on seven new players and spent nearly $260 million with more than $150 million guaranteed. The reaction around the league ranged from eyebrows raised to laughter. Like, oh really?
NFL
Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections
With players chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders. All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that contract for a fifth year with players selected in the first round. The fifth-year option window for the Class of 2020 opened Jan. 9, with the final deadline set for May 1. So, which players deserve to stick with their team through the 2024 campaign?
NFL
Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round
Joe Burrow will be without three of his five starting linemen when he takes the field Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo. Williams suffered his knee injury...
NFL
List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of 69 players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection. Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility has met the league's...
NFL
NFL Divisional Round game picks: Eagles' talent overwhelms Giants; Bengals upset Bills in Buffalo
Gregg Rosenthal went 5-1 straight up on his Super Wild Card Weekend picks, bringing his season total to 182-93-2. How will he fare in the Divisional Round? His picks are below. The lines provided by Caesars Sportsbook are current as of noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 19 unless otherwise noted...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-13-0 COACHING INTERVIEWS. DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator, is expected to interview this week for Arizona's...
NFL
Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVII probabilities
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be your analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by giving you a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans, Ravens among four teams selecting quarterbacks
The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2023 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season! Here's my first look at how the top 31 selections could play out. NOTES:. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins...
Comments / 0