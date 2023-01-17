Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee
Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Michigan announces major coaching change
There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits
It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday
College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday
There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
WATCH: John Calipari, Buzz Williams Speak Following Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas AM
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 76-67 win over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Williams' can be seen below: More on the win over the Aggies here. Want ...
Legendary Ohio State QB returns to football
The last starting quarterback to win a national title for the Ohio State Buckeyes is returning to football. Cardale Jones, who started all four postseason games for the Buckeyes during their 2014 championship run, is returning to the gridiron as part of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. “Cardale is a winner,” said Read more... The post Legendary Ohio State QB returns to football appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Granted Release From National Letter Of Intent
Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada recently requested a release from his national letter of intent. This decision was reportedly made after a $13 million NIL deal fell through. According to Pete Nakos of On3, the Gators have granted Rashada's release. Now that Rashada's ...
3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date
Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Florida governor makes major move against sports league
The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Q&A: John Calipari after his improving Kentucky team's third straight win
Everything Kentucky's John Calipari said after his team's 76-67 win over Texas A&M at Rupp Arena Saturday:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... They had won seven in a row, and they were beating everybody. They beat a...
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Parenting Admission
Parenting isn't easy, especially when you're in the spotlight like Kirk Herbstreit. But the former college football quarterback turned ESPN analyst has made it clear - he wants his kids to fail. Not all the time, of course, but Herbstreit believes that it's important for the development of his ...
Comments / 0