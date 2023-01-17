ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday. “Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Comeback

Michigan announces major coaching change

There’s been a lot of drama surrounding the Michigan Wolverines football program in recent days as head coach Jim Harbaugh has toyed with the possibility (once again) of leaving for the NFL. It now sounds like Harbaugh is going to remain with UM for at least one more year (before we do this again next Read more... The post Michigan announces major coaching change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends tweet referencing Vols HC Josh Heupel

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seemingly always has the Tennessee Vols on his mind. Kiffin, who was the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 before leaving for USC, regularly sends tweets about the Vols. On Friday, Kiffin tweeted a photo of an Orange and White plane sitting on...
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits

It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday

College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today. No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Legendary Ohio State QB returns to football

The last starting quarterback to win a national title for the Ohio State Buckeyes is returning to football. Cardale Jones, who started all four postseason games for the Buckeyes during their 2014 championship run, is returning to the gridiron as part of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. “Cardale is a winner,” said Read more... The post Legendary Ohio State QB returns to football appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date

Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
The Comeback

Florida governor makes major move against sports league

The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy