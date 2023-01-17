ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?

The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
batterypower.com

This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away

1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
MLB

The best baseball players born on Jan. 19

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 19. The Mets have had two absolute golden seasons: 1969 and 1986. Matlack showed up two years after the former and retired three years before the latter (though he was pitching for Texas by then). No matter: After winning a Rookie of the Year Award, notching three All-Star berths and helping the Mets reach the 1973 World Series, his place in team history remains quite prominent.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son

The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

These are the Reds' options at shortstop

CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot

HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season

Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
TENNESSEE STATE
MLB

Thomson talks Harper, closer, 'deep camp'

PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson spent time this offseason at home in Ontario, Canada, enjoying his family and watching hockey. But a baseball man can only sit in the cold so long. Thomson is ready for sunshine. He said Wednesday that he will be at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., before the end of the month. Phillies pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Carpenter Complex on Feb. 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Have Halos done enough this offseason?

ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

A peculiar ramification from the Correa deal

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Before the 2019-20 offseason, the largest free-agent contract handed out by the Twins’ front office had been the four years and $55 million dedicated to pitcher Ervin Santana before the '15 campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Breaking down the Cubs' bullpen landscape

CHICAGO -- Finding late-inning relievers via cost-effective contracts has been a staple of the Cubs' offseason operations in recent years. It was a goal again for the club this offseason, given the number of question marks hovering over the bullpen. "That's something we've done well," Cubs president of baseball operations...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mariners add La Stella on 1-year deal

The Mariners added some infield depth Thursday when they signed veteran Tommy La Stella to a one-year deal, the club announced. To make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster, left-hander Justus Sheffield was designated for assignment. La Stella, who turns 34 on Jan. 31, spent the last two...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

'Right around the corner': Early workouts offer hint of spring

IRVINE, Calif. -- It sounds like summer inside the Chapman Baseball Compound in Southern California, where a couple dozen big leaguers have gathered for a week's worth of workouts and events. Gloves pop. Bats connect. Ballplayers chat with ballplayers about -- what else? -- baseball. "Just being around it, you...
MLB

8 biggest surprises of 2022-23 Hot Stove season

You should not be surprised to be reading this. Every year, we run a list of the most surprising developments of the Hot Stove season, because every year a bunch of stuff happens that catches us off-guard. Though there is still plenty of time for more dumbfounding developments, let’s recap...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy