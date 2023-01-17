New Yorkers age 50 and over have the experience, expertise, and commitment to make our state shine again, but this cohort that contributes so much to every community faces its own unique challenges that must be addressed. With its over 2.3 million members statewide, AARP New York is calling on the Hochul administration and state lawmakers to develop clear plans to address ageism and make New York State more age-friendly so New Yorkers 50 and older can safely, affordably, and happily grow older here.

