News Channel Nebraska
NWS extends Winter Storm Warning, says wind speeds will increase overnight
KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 eastbound re-opens at Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Traffic is slowly returning to parts of Nebraska, with eastbound Interstate 80 now open at Kearney. Traffic still remains closed for all points west on I-80, in addition to westbound traffic at Grand Island. I-80 and Highway 30 were both closed late Tuesday night, with the initial...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
Kearney Hub
Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
WOWT
Iowa bowhunting couple gets probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Lions Adds Two New Members, Awards Others at Meeting
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Lions welcomed two new members at the November meeting: Ashley Bartak and Vicki Oxford are the newest Lions, thanks to the inexhaustible recruiting efforts of Kim Pedersen and Jackie Linville. At the January meeting, Walt Wolford was recognized for 45 years of service...
