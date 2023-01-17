ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NWS extends Winter Storm Warning, says wind speeds will increase overnight

KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80 eastbound re-opens at Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Traffic is slowly returning to parts of Nebraska, with eastbound Interstate 80 now open at Kearney. Traffic still remains closed for all points west on I-80, in addition to westbound traffic at Grand Island. I-80 and Highway 30 were both closed late Tuesday night, with the initial...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Snow changes refuse collection schedule in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announced that due to the snow emergency the following changes will be in effect for the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and the refuse collection system. Commercial businesses will resume collection schedules beginning Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Lions Adds Two New Members, Awards Others at Meeting

BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow Lions welcomed two new members at the November meeting: Ashley Bartak and Vicki Oxford are the newest Lions, thanks to the inexhaustible recruiting efforts of Kim Pedersen and Jackie Linville. At the January meeting, Walt Wolford was recognized for 45 years of service...
BROKEN BOW, NE

