KEARNEY, Neb. — Snowy and windy conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to extend its Winter Storm Warning. The NWS says 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall tonight in the Tri-Cities. Forecasters warn that blowing and drifting snow will make it hard for crews to keep up with clearing roads overnight. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour in parts of the area before dying down around 8:00 Thursday morning.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO