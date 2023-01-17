Read full article on original website
State College
State College Borough Council Member Gopal Balachandran Announces Candidacy for Centre County Judge
A State College Borough Council member is looking to become Centre County’s next judge. Gopal Balachandran announced his candidacy for the vacancy on the Court of Common Pleas bench during a press conference on Thursday afternoon at The Graduate State College hotel. A registered Democrat, Balachandran intends to cross file for the Democratic and Republican primaries in May, as is typical for judicial elections.
State College
Millinder Running for Reelection as Centre County Register of Wills
Christine Millinder will run for a third term as Centre County register of wills and clerk of the Orphans’ Court, she announced on Thursday. Millinder was first elected to the position running as a Republican in 2015 and launched a successful reelection bid in 2019 for a second straight term. She previously worked in the office for 28 years as a clerk and deputy register of wills.
CNB Bank, Penn State DuBois donate $300,000 to LaunchBox
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pa., has established the second-largest endowment to date in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox. The LaunchBox is powered by the Penn State DuBois (NCPA LaunchBox). The organization has pledged $150,000, matched one-to-one by Penn State through a recently concluded matching gifts program, providing […]
State College
Bellefonte council re-organizes
BELLEFONTE — New year, new faces. At its first meeting of 2023, Bellefonte Borough Council re-organized. Council members agreed to rotate positions in 2022. As a result of the agreement, Randy Brachbill stepped down from his position as council president. Doug Johnson moved from his role as vice president to president, and Kent Bernier moved from pro tempore to vice president.
Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election. “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
These are the Centre County winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Some of the best beers and wines can be found locally.
Digital Collegian
Where do Penn State students go grocery shopping in downtown State College?
Whether it be purchasing textbooks at the Student Book Store or loading up on comics from the Comic Swap, downtown State College is lined with a variety of shops and services. However, groceries remain the top priority for students, considering around 60% of University Park students live off campus. With...
State College
State College Residents Launch Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business
Not many people can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends. But for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Their startup, Ahhmazing Graze, works to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Is Hiring for An Offensive/Defensive Analyst and Analytics Coordinator
Penn State is looking to get more into analytics this coming season, and if you have what it takes, you have an opportunity of a lifetime. Penn State Football is hiring for an Offensive/Defensive analyst and Analytics Coordinator. This is confirmed on a job posting on Indeed. Here is the...
Pennsylvania state government is hiring. Here are 5 of the highest paying jobs open now
One position starts at a salary of more than $214,000.
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
State College
CBICC launches 2023 National Civics Bee
STATE COLLEGE — The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County has announced through a press release the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, a statewide initiative to encourage middle-school students to showcase and grow their understanding of, and their appreciation for, the rights and duties of American citizenship.
State College
Robert Zeigler Announces Candidacy for Centre County Recorder of Deeds
A Millheim Borough council member is running for a Centre County row office in this year’s election. Democrat Robert Zeigler on Wednesday announced his candidacy for recorder of deeds, vowing to bring a “fresh perspective” to the office through modernization, transparency and accountability. “The people of Centre...
Centre County sheriff kicks off reelection campaign, seeking third term
The Republican incumbent took office in 2016.
Digital Collegian
Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza
Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
State College
Penn State Football Makes New York Times’ Crossword
Penn State fans may want to forget this game but the New York Times’ crossword puzzle never forgets the strange and unusual trivia facts. The one in question, a particular 2021 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini, a game that featured Penn State losing 20-18 in a nine-overtime marathon – the most in a single NCAA football game.
PSU parking is changing for Friday’s ice hockey, wrestling events. Here’s what to know
Expect heavy traffic in the area on Friday.
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing ‘the complete package’ to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickelback at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second-ever state title.
State College
RAM seeks volunteers in Spring Mlls
SPRING MILLS — Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its March 25-26 clinic. The two-day RAM clinic is to be held at the Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
