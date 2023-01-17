Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show
There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Santa Barbara Independent
World Dance for Humanity Pays Tribute to Late David Crosby in Santa Barbara
World Dance for Humanity, the charitable troupe that has raised funds for Ukraine and will lead the Women’s March procession this Sunday, appeared at last night’s Rock the Block Party with a tribute to the late David Crosby. Yesterday, the iconic songwriter passed away at age 81. Read...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Riviera Ridge School Wins International Marketing Award
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara, CA won the 2022 Bronze InspirED School Marketers Brilliance Award this week for its Website Homepage Redesign in the only international competition that recognizes excellence in private and independent school marketing and communications. The Brilliance Awards are sponsored by InspirED School Marketers, a community that provides “brilliant ideas and brain food” for private school administrators around the globe.
Santa Barbara Independent
UCSB Prof Consulted on ‘Wakanda Forever’
This story first appeared at UCSB’s The Current. In a key, early scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda takes the floor of the United Nations to assert her country’s resilience and strength despite the death of King T’Challa, and to defend their refusal to share vibranium, a rare and powerful metal, with the rest of the world.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Spring-Loaded Blues Floor and the Wolf’s Return
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 19, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Added to the index of real time pleasures enjoyed with live music’s rebirth: the sound, and palpable sensation of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
Santa Barbara Independent
Laura Conway
Ageless beauty Laura Lee Holmberg Conway, former 36-year Santa Barbara resident and for 28 years beloved wife of Timothy Conway, peacefully attained bodily release on 01-11-23, due to complications from a pneumonia diagnosed on 12-19-22, after decades of fibromyalgia and then sciatica pain that never dimmed her bright spirit, cheerful good humor, and deep empathy for fellow sentient beings—and delight in classic films and great music.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara School, Police Department Receive False Bomb Threats
The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) and EF International Language School are among the latest victims of a recent rash of hoax emergency calls targeting Santa Barbara area schools and institutions over the past several months. The Santa Barbara Police Department has received a total of four false bomb threats...
