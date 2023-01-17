The Flagship Podcast is back with another loaded show as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes talk Texas football after the Longhorns officially kicked off winter conditioning this week. Chip and Taylor discuss the return of some key Texas players on defense, particularly Jaylan Ford, what to make of the early rumbles about early enrollee five-star QB Arch Manning and how crucial it is for the Longhorns to have so many top-rated signees on campus for the spring semester, plus much more!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO