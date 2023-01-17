ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagship Video: Key Longhorns return for 2023 as Texas football begins winter workouts

The Flagship Podcast is back with another loaded show as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes talk Texas football after the Longhorns officially kicked off winter conditioning this week. Chip and Taylor discuss the return of some key Texas players on defense, particularly Jaylan Ford, what to make of the early rumbles about early enrollee five-star QB Arch Manning and how crucial it is for the Longhorns to have so many top-rated signees on campus for the spring semester, plus much more!
LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas to enter transfer portal

Three LSU offensive linemen have elected to test the transfer market. Now, Kardell Thomas has joined them in the NCAA Transfer Portal, announcing his decision on Instagram. Listed at 6-feet-3, 350 pounds, Thomas signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class as a four-star prospect out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge. Scholarship offers rolled in for the high school All-American well before his junior year from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and many others. In the end, he elected to stay home.
