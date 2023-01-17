ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCHWb_0kHnzBEv00
Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Umit Benan

Umit Benan has a sharp sense of style and knack for conjuring a very specific attitude.

His B+ fall collection centered on “the way Milanese dress usually, but in a more modern way,” he said. It may sound quite nonspecific, but it’s not: at Benan every inch counts, his scissors focused on the little sartorial details one can hardly explain with words but easily spots looking up close.

Crisp beige chino pants came wide-legged with front pleats, tuxedo jackets had a ‘70s flair, with structured shoulders, a nipped waist and a double, detachable shawl collar that added edge and personality; throw-on-and-go woolen blazers boasted round lapels, they looked chic even when the collar accidentally stood up; cashmere maxi coats were almost floor-sweeping, providing men with immediate stature; silk shirts had bibs or little neck scarves that could be tied and knotted in a zillion ways.

Word has it that some of the industry’s heavyweights regularly wear Benan’s made-to-measure creations.

For his ready-to-wear line, he distilled their wardrobe for “casual stuff [done] in a luxurious way.” It included a padded rainproof shirt jacket in which nylon was traded for silk and a regular lining for a cocooning cashmere layer. It appeared exactly as those Milan men on their Vespas would wear on a rainy November day, except for the fabric choice.

Same same, but oh so different.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jeanne Friot Men’s Fall 2023

Buzzy Paris-based designer Jeanne Friot, a champion of genderless dressing, was seeing red for fall. The color of love — but also blood, violence and interdiction, she explained — was the starting point for her Red Warriors collection, which was inspired by current world events hampering freedom, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the U.S., the rise of the extreme right in Italy and violence against women in Iran.
WWD

Facetasm Men’s Fall 2023

For his return to Paris, Hiromichi Ochiai was in an upbeat mood and it showed; last season, the collection made it to Europe, but not the designer himself. His bright color palette and nostalgic references to childhood fantasies were sweet and refreshing, but there was nothing naïve about the technical prowess he demonstrated on the runway.
WWD

Uniforme Men’s Fall 2023

Design duo Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats are champions of the slow fashion movement, and their collection of artfully crafted basics in high-end tactile fabrics was like a manifesto for taking the time to admire the finer things in life. Under the moniker “Counting Sheep,” they offered up an...
WWD

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Maxime Simoëns was in a melancholy mood for fall. Théodore Géricault’s painting “The Raft of the Medusa” — a nod to the current European migrant crisis — provided one of his main motifs for the season, worked in jacquard on a bomber jacket, printed in monochrome on fluid shirting, or on a hoodie printed with the text “Sur/Vivant” (a play on “survivor” and “living”).
WWD

Emanuel Ungaro Men’s Fall 2023

After looking to Africa and India for inspiration for his recent collections, Emanuel Ungaro men’s designer Philippe Paubert turned his eyes east, to the imagery and traditions of Japan. He played with his register, developing a samurai tiger mascot that featured on one of the most outgoing looks in...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry

Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit. In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kim Kardashian Buys Cross Worn by Princess Diana

IN REALITY: Kim Kardashian outbid several other bidders in a Sotheby’s London auction Wednesday night to buy a cross-shaped pendant worn by the late Princess Diana as a necklace. The reality star, serial entrepreneur and mother of four outbid three other competitive bidders in the final five minutes of Wednesday night’s “Royal and Noble” sale at Sotheby’s London. The final gavel for the amethyst cross went down at 163,800 pounds, or $197,453, more than doubling its pre-auction estimate. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was not in the house, but a representative did her bidding for her, according...
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
WWD

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

At Paris Fashion Week, every big show comes with a K-pop star attached. After Taeyang at Givenchy and J-Hope at Louis Vuitton, it was Jimin’s turn to make his debut as a Dior brand ambassador at the French luxury brand’s menswear show. The BTS member was greeted by...
WWD

Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023

The 1980s are having a moment in Paris, with an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs exploring the decade’s impact on French fashion, design and the graphic arts. For his pre-fall collection for Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena drew inspiration from the period, which ushered in a number of bold architectural projects, from the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum to the silver dome known as La Géode, which served as the virtual backdrop for the look book.
WWD

Nia Long Brings White Hot Glamour in Strapless Dress to ‘You People’ Premiere

Nia Long arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “You People” on Jan. 17 in Los Angeles, wearing an ethereal minimalist dress. For the premiere of her film, the actress went for a classic formfitting strapless white dress. She accessorized the look with a single bejeweled statement cuff on her right wrist and statement earrings.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the Years For makeup, Long went for an evening-ready look featuring a nude lip,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Yohji Yamamoto Men’s Fall 2023

Yohji Yamamoto was in a dreamy mood, thinking about travelers and exiles as he meandered between centuries, and continents, for this dreamy collection that was filled with all his signature roomy shapes and deconstructed silhouettes. Yamamoto said he was thinking about “Mitteleuropa,” Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and all...
WWD

LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi Men’s Fall 2023

One might be hard pressed to imagine Lucas Bravo, who plays wholesome-enough heartthrob Gabriel in “Emily in Paris,” as a chilling doppelgänger for Christian Bale in the 2000 film adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ “American Psycho.”. But the French actor had the silver screen psychopath...
WWD

Paul Smith Men’s Fall 2023

Paul Smith cast his mind back to the early part of his career with a collection that was rich in pattern, texture and fabrics that he hasn’t used for a while, namely velveteen. He worked the lighter, finer velvet into cool, patch-pocket jackets, trousers and luscious puffers with vents...
WWD

Dries Van Noten Men’s Fall 2023

Dries Van Noten returned to another parking garage for his fall men’s show, and on each level guests encountered a shopping cart full of chilled Stella Artois and an experimental electronic musician producing fizzing, burbling or buzzing noises. Once up all the ramps, and then a couple of flights...
WWD

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2023

Tired of the constant noise, Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection was a commentary on authenticity and imitation in which he played with distressed thrift-store tropes and inventively turned them on their heads. In a former furniture store just down the street from the Arc de Triomphe, disguised as one of...
WWD

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Madison Avenue has turned a corner. Though the former Barneys New York flagship site remains vacant and empty storefronts still pockmark the avenue, the optics are changing. The latest report from the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District paints a picture of renewal, listing several newcomers to the avenue in the past year, more on their way, and a swirl of renovations, expansions and relocations by luxury brands and retailers already present.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party According to the report, there were 29 shop openings along...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

How Jennifer Lopez’s Indestructible Wedding Dressed Survived Blood Stains, Torn Tulle and Zip Lining in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” will be released on Prime Video on Jan. 27. The film has a star-studded cast, including Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin — but the real scene stealer in the film is a wedding dress. In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, bridal brand Galia Lahav and its head of design Sharon Sever created a custom wedding gown for Lopez’s character, Darcy. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsA Look at the Costumes In 'Marie Antoinette'Bloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated With “Shotgun Wedding” tells the story of...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy