Kathy Stanley, 69, of Charleston, IL formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 6:18 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO