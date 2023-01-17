Read full article on original website
John Virgil “Jack” Fishel Jr
John Virgil “Jack” Fishel Jr, 84 of Arcola, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at 9:31 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St....
Kathy Stanley
Kathy Stanley, 69, of Charleston, IL formerly of Arcola, IL passed away at 6:18 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the funeral home. Rev. Brent Budd will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery.
Edward “Ed” Alan Yoder
Edward “Ed” Alan Yoder, 61, of Arthur, died at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 20,2023 at the Arthur Mennonite Church with Pastor Glen Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 -11:00 a.m. at the church. Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
