wesb.com
Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants
A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Jerimiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
wesb.com
East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud
An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
Sheriff's office investigating after body found near Canadaway Creek in Dunkirk
On Friday, the sheriff's office announced the man was identified as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
wellsvillesun.com
Two arrested for terrorizing Bradford PA with “Orbeez” guns, shooting election workers
The toy-style weapons are automatic and shoot ice pellets up to 1100 feet per second. The City of Bradford Police Department has been conducting an investigation into persons driving a motor vehicle on multiple streets within Bradford City back in November 2022 and shooting orbeeze pellets from a pellet type pistol at random persons striking them and in some instances causing welting and pain. There were numerous reports from Bradford Sanitary Employees, City Electrician, City DPW workers, Sub Contractors, citizens, and even persons at the polling station during voting time at the Eagles Club on East Main Street. City Police using surveillance footage were able to determine the type vehicle in question and from there determine who the involved persons were. The defendants Mackenzie Barnes and Elizabeth Chaffee were charged and arraigned on January 11th, 2023. Both defendants were charged with assault at polling stations, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Erie County Drug Bust, Sheriff Deputies Seize 14 Kilos Of Cocaine
The Erie County Sheriff's Office seized 14 kilos of cocaine on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Three people were arrested in connection to the narcotics. The bust came after a long-term, transnational investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit and its partners, according to its Facebook page.
Buffalo police investigating shooting incident on Orlando Street
According to police, a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot on Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant and Felony Drug Charges
A Salamanca man was charged with a felony after being arrested on a warrant Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Khristerpher M. Ellis on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; felony tampering with...
wesb.com
Bradford Fugitive Arrested
City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks. They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter. If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water
The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
Body discovered in Dunkirk, near shore of Lake Erie
According to police, the male appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time and has not yet been identified.
39-year-old dead after shooting on East Ferry Street
Buffalo police say a 39-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting on the 200 block of East Ferry Street.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
Buffalo Police Department asks for public's help in locating missing man
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 64- year-old man.
