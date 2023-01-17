ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wesb.com

Machias Man Arrested on 5 Larceny Warrants

A Machias man was arrested on multiple warrants Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Brandon Hubert on 5 separate bench warrants for grand larceny. Hubert was held on all 5 warrants.
MACHIAS, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Man Arrested on Warrant

A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office arrested 44-year-old Jerimiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
HINSDALE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust

A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

East Concord Man Arrested After Casino Fraud

An East Concord man was charged with fraud after an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino Thursday. Salamanca Police charged 41-year-old Michael P. Hecht with felony forgery, felony criminal use of a credit card, felony identity theft, felony criminal possession of stolen property and felony grand larceny; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud.
EAST CONCORD, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Two arrested for terrorizing Bradford PA with “Orbeez” guns, shooting election workers

The toy-style weapons are automatic and shoot ice pellets up to 1100 feet per second. The City of Bradford Police Department has been conducting an investigation into persons driving a motor vehicle on multiple streets within Bradford City back in November 2022 and shooting orbeeze pellets from a pellet type pistol at random persons striking them and in some instances causing welting and pain. There were numerous reports from Bradford Sanitary Employees, City Electrician, City DPW workers, Sub Contractors, citizens, and even persons at the polling station during voting time at the Eagles Club on East Main Street. City Police using surveillance footage were able to determine the type vehicle in question and from there determine who the involved persons were. The defendants Mackenzie Barnes and Elizabeth Chaffee were charged and arraigned on January 11th, 2023. Both defendants were charged with assault at polling stations, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
BRADFORD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant

A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Arrested on Warrant and Felony Drug Charges

A Salamanca man was charged with a felony after being arrested on a warrant Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Khristerpher M. Ellis on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; felony tampering with...
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Fugitive Arrested

City of Bradford Police are reporting the arrest of a wanted fugitive. On January 11th, officers responded to a residence on South Avenue attempting to locate 19-year-old Lex Gourley, who failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on drug and traffic charges while free on $10,000 unsecured bail. Officers eventually...
BRADFORD, PA
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water

The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
JAMESTOWN, NY

