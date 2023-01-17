Read full article on original website
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Theatres. How Many In Colorado?
Colorado's Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced the closure of nearly 40 theatres across the country. How will that affect Colorado theaters?. Regal Cinemas To Close Multiple Colorado Locations. As a kid, going to the movie theater was always one of my absolute favorite things to do. There were a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
National Weather Service map shows "rare sight" in Colorado
A satellite map that was recently shared to Twitter by the National Weather Service's Pueblo branch shows the widespread snow cover across Colorado. "A rare sight in Colorado...snow on the ground across most of the state! Two satellite images (10:26 AM Jan 22, 2023) indicating snow cover," the tweet reads.
I took Amtrak's seasonal ski train in Colorado during opening weekend. Here are the 6 best and 4 worst parts about the ride.
Amtrak's Winter Park Express ski train has great views, free gear storage, and arrives next to chairlifts, but only runs once a day and can be costly.
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
Colorado ski resort records more snowfall so far this season than all of last winter
Powderhounds rejoice! Following another snowy week in the centennial state, Steamboat Resort has reported that their seasonal snowfall total has jumped to 263 inches as of January 22, soaring past the seasonal total for all of last winter. According to the resort, 235.50 inches of snow fell during the 2021-2022...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
