CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see between one and three inches of rain Sunday, according to the latest forecasts. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said most of the area will see rainfall totals of between one and two inches by Sunday night, but the forecast calls for isolated areas of northern Colleton and Dorchester Counties to record up to three inches of rain by Sunday night.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO