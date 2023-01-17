Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leslie Jones bringing comedy tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy nominee, Leslie Jones, will bring her comedy act to Charleston this summer. Jones, who is currently guest hosting on Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost between […]
Chef Mitchell presents dinner with a side of history
Farm-to-table dining is now quite common, but chef Kevin Mitchell wants to bring history to the table with his Chef Scholar supper club. The suppers honor Black chefs who helped build the foundation of what we know as Lowcountry cooking: Nat Fuller, Edna Lewis, Eliza Seymour Lee, George E. Johnston.
Netflix Drops Trailer For Series About South Carolina Murders
It’s a case that has garnered national attention and outrage…and it happened in South Carolina. Netflix is ready to roll out a three-part docuseries on the Alex Murdaugh case entitled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Jury selection begins on January 23rd.
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry could see between one and three inches of rain Sunday, according to the latest forecasts. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said most of the area will see rainfall totals of between one and two inches by Sunday night, but the forecast calls for isolated areas of northern Colleton and Dorchester Counties to record up to three inches of rain by Sunday night.
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
Garbage and trash collection has been altered this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For some residents trash and garbage collection will be altered this week due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection for residents in the Peninsula, James Island, and West Ashley Inside I-526 will take place one-day later than usual. For residents in Cainhoy, Daniel...
H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire
Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in South Carolina
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road. At […]
CPD looking to identify two people in connection with hotel room thefts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who may be connected to thefts at a downtown hotel. According to CPD, the individuals are considered persons of interest in a Jan. 10 case in which pocketbooks, a cell phone, and custom jewelry were stolen from hotel […]
REWATCH: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 51st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade was celebrated in person Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced many events to go virtual in early 2020. Organizers expected — and were not disappointed – by a large showing on downtown streets with most vendors dedicated to […]
SCHP: Child hit by car while biking on Nexton Parkway Ext.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville. According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was traveling north on...
State Superintendent to visit R.B. Stall High School Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The newly-elected State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver is making a stop in the Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon. Weaver will visit R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston on Jan. 18 to tour classrooms and speak with students, teachers, and administrators. She will be joined by Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent […]
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
Report: Man hit victim with car, shot another in North Charleston altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One man is behind bars after a verbal altercation in December led to a near-deadly assault that left two people injured in North Charleston. According to a report provided by the North Charleston Police Department, officers on December 19 responded to a residence on Ranger Drive following reports of gunshots […]
Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
Police investigating armed robbery at Summerville Family Dollar
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway following an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Family Dollar store. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed male suspect entered the store located on Ladson Road, according to the Summerville Police Department. Police say the suspect did not take any items […]
