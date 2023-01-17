ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Aubrey Plaza wondered if Joe Biden watched her movie, 'Emily the Criminal,' after Barack Obama put it on his list of favorite movies of 2022

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujxuL_0kHnurKo00
Actress Aubrey Plaza during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 16, 2023

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

  • Aubrey Plaza wants to know if President Joe Biden has watched her movie "Emily the Criminal."
  • Former President Barack Obama put the movie on his list of 2022 favorites.
  • "Come on, Joe!" Plaza and Jimmy Fallon cheered during Monday night's "The Tonight Show."

Aubrey Plaza wants to know if the president of the United States has watched her 2022 movie, "Emily the Criminal."

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Fallon told Plaza how "incredible" the feature film was and added that it's being nominated "everywhere," including Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations for Best Lead Performance and Best First Feature.

But, perhaps, the most notable award "Emily the Criminal" has thus far won is a spot on former President Barack Obama's list of favorite movies of 2022.

"In fact, look at this," Fallon said, pulling up a photo graphic of Obama's list with Plaza's film highlighted. "Barack Obama's favorite movies of 2022."

"I know!" Plaza, who produced and starred in "Emily the Criminal," responded excitedly. "We got Obama!"

"How great is this?" Fallon asked, to which Plaza responded, "I don't know."

Plaza really wanted to know, though, whether President Joe Biden had watched her film.

"I wonder if Joe Biden watched it," Plaza asked.

Fallon decided that "yes, he probably saw it, too," while he and Plaza cheered on Biden ("come on, Joe!") to watch the movie.

"Come on, dude," Fallon said playfully. "Just say you liked 'Emily the Criminal.'"

Plaza said that in producing the film, she "had my hands all over it. "Emily the Criminal" is now available to stream on Netflix.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 49

Yo!
1d ago

I hope Joe and Barry enjoy the movie behind bars when the classified documents get figured out..

Reply(25)
25
The Cherokee Mick
1d ago

"If you can some how mingle a story into our political echo chamber and no viewers . That be just what is needed to get the last 700,000 viewers to just drop right off." - in the green room before she sat down.

Reply(1)
4
Hammers 4 Two?
2d ago

They are living in Rainbow loser world if they think somebody cares.

Reply(3)
25
Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals how secret service reacts to her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has revealed the subtle way Secret Service agents react to her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection.The former First Lady, who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on 20 December, described the romantic trip she and her husband, former US president Barack Obama, went on to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.In October, the couple celebrated the anniversary milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. After their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.However, Obama admitted that this trip wasn’t quite the same considering they had “a motorcade and Secret...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network

On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Insider

Insider

744K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy