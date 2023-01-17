AllianceBlock has joined forces with ARTBANX to bring art-backed financing to Web3, according to their announcement. AllianceBlock is a decentralized and trustless infrastructure that provides gateways between TradFi and DeFi. The partnership with ARTBANX, a collection management system for collectors, art professionals, and financial institutions, is a first of its kind in the market and further bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

2 DAYS AGO